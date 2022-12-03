QPR player reveals private conversation with Michael Beale following the latter’s departure

Queens Park Rangers captain Stefan Johansen has revealed he spoke to Michael Beale about his departure from Loftus Road and revealed it wasn’t an “easy decision” for him to leave, speaking to the club’s media team.

The 42-year-old had previously pledged his loyalty to the Championship side last month after turning down an approach from Wolverhampton Wanderers, with many supporters commending his commitment after seeing him reject the advances of a Premier League outfit.

However, he had been linked with the Rangers job for weeks prior to his departure from Ibrox, even when Giovanni van Bronckhorst was still head coach of the Scottish Premiership side.

Think you know everything about QPR? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 What year was QPR founded? 1872 1882 1892 1902

And with the Gers making an approach for their former assistant head coach last weekend following the Dutchman’s dismissal, this was an offer Beale didn’t turn down with the 42-year-old sealing his switch to the Glasgow-based outfit earlier this week.

Beale has been heavily criticised by some pundits for going back on his word after speaking about loyalty and integrity when he turned the Wolves job down, though Sky Sports News had revealed that his family had struggled to settle into life in the West Midlands following his decision to leave the Gers for Aston Villa.

Johansen has since revealed that “family reasons” had indeed played a part in his departure as he spoke about this saga to QPR’s media team.

He said: “I wish him all the best but we can’t dwell on that now.

“The club will move forward and that is what we are looking to do as players. He did a great job in the time he was here.

“I know from speaking with him that it wasn’t an easy decision for him to leave us, and there were family reasons too.”

The Verdict:

These family reasons should be taken into consideration because the 42-year-old has received a lot of stick in recent days and you could argue that he deserves to be criticised after going back on his word.

If he knew he wasn’t going to be committed if an offer from the Gers came in, he shouldn’t have spoken about loyalty and integrity at the time he rejected Wolves and that’s one regret he may have.

The fact he also left after less than a season in charge is disappointing because he’s barely had the chance to put his stamp on QPR’s squad before departing for Scotland.

However, if his family would be more settled in Scotland, following their wishes rather than sticking to his word is more important and that’s why you can’t really blame him for taking the job at Ibrox.

With the Gers, he will probably have the opportunity to manage in European competitions in the coming seasons too if he remains at the helm and that will only help him in his quest to climb the managerial ladder.