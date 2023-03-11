QPR player ratings as Aston Villa loanee, youngster, and divisive figure score highest in Watford victory

QPR ended their 84-day wait for a victory with a 1-0 win over Watford at Loftus Road this afternoon, in what was the first game of Chris Wilder’s Hornets tenure.

Tim Iroegbunam’s first half goal proved decisive as Gareth Ainsworth earned a first win as R’s boss to move his side 10 points clear of the Championship bottom three.

A change in system, switching to a 3-4-1-2, worked wonders for Ainsworth as the hosts kept a clean sheet despite some late Watford pressure.

FLW was at Loftus Road, here are our player ratings…

Seny Dieng – 7.5

Another jittery start but calmed down and answered all the questions asked of him.

Rob Dickie – 8

His best performance for some time. He made the most of the added cover to burst out of defence and make some important interventions.

Jimmy Dunne – 8

That was more like it from the physical defender. A solid performance at the heart of the back three, in which he showed good strength against a powerful Watford forward line.

Sam Field – 8

The midfielder started on the left of the back three. In the wars a bit but did brilliantly – particularly when he was matched up against the dangerous Ismaila Sarr.

Aaron Drewe – 8.5

The 22-year-old’s third appearance for the first team was his best to date. Outstanding at right wing-back – stuck to his task defensively and made himself a nuisance in forward areas.

Tim Iroegbunam – 8.5

His brilliant solo goal proved decisive – drove forward, nipped in between defenders, and then finished coolly. Picked up some dangerous positions before he was replaced by Stefan Johansen. Promising signs that Ainsworth can get the best out of him.

Andre Dozzell – 8

A disciplined display in the centre of the park. His discipline allowed Iroegbunam the freedom to find space. Concerning to see him forced off late in the second half.

Osman Kakay – 8.5

Wing-back seems to suit Osman Kakay and he looked like a man inspired on the left flank. He was bright from the start and enjoyed the freedom – causing real problems for Watford with some bursting runs both down the line and inside. Can be a divisive figure but this was some display.

Jamal Lowe – 7.5

Enjoyed playing Martin and Dykes. His quick feet allowed him to find space but his decision-making let him down at times.

Chris Martin – 7.5

Given the captain’s armband in the absence of Ilias Chair and Stefan Johansen from starting XI. Repaid his faith with a gritty and hard-working display.

Lyndon Dykes – 7

Back in the side after seven weeks out with illness. Ran hard – chasing everything down and pressing the backline – but, understandably, looked a little rusty.

Subs:

Albert Adomah – 6

On for Dykes around the hour. Ran hard but his side were defending for most of his time on the pitch.

Stefan Johansen – 6

Came on in place of Iroegbunam to help the R’s manage the closing stages. Wasn’t able to get on the ball much but did a job.

Sinclair Armstrong – N/A

Replaced Andre Dozzell with five minutes to go.

Luke Amos – N/A

On for Aaron Drewe in the 84th minute.

Unused subs: Jordan Archer, Taylor Richards, Joe Gubbins,