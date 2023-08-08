Queens Park Rangers' season couldn't have gotten off to a worse possible start on Saturday afternoon when they were trounced 4-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road.

The Hoops have had a tough eight months since head coach Mick Beale departed for Glasgow Rangers after just six months in the job, narrowly avoiding relegation to League One after a complete collapse in results in the second half of the 2022-23 season.

And the summer transfer window under Gareth Ainsworth hasn't been easy either - the R's have been restricted to just free transfers and after a 5-0 hammering at the hands of League One Oxford United in pre-season, Ainsworth was left without any out-and-out centre-backs with Championship experience.

With Jimmy Dunne and Jake Clarke-Salter sidelined, Joe Gubbins and new signing Morgan Fox had to play together in defence against Watford and it didn't work out, with QPR conceding four first-half goals to lose 4-0 against Valerien Ismael's side.

It is quite obviously not the start that they wanted, and things could potentially be about to get worse in terms of potentially losing a key player from their squad.

There has been fleeting interest over the summer months in creative duo Ilias Chair and Chris Willock, with the latter being out of contract at the end of the season.

Both attacking midfielders remain at the club though for now, but it is another player who is attracting interest in the form of Sam Field.

The 25-year-old midfielder played in all 46 Championship matches for the R's last season, and earlier in the summer he was attracting interest from Leeds United.

At that time, Premier League returnees Burnley were also linked with Field's signature, and in a fresh update on the player's future, the Clarets are once again being touted with a potential move for him by Football Insider.

And they are said to be joined by Rangers of the Scottish Premiership, with Mick Beale reportedly keen to re-unite with the energetic engine room operator at Ibrox.

What is Sam Field's current situation at QPR?

Field signed a three-year contract at Loftus Road in 2021 after spending the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan with the Hoops.

With no extension penned since then though, it means that Field is out of contract come June 2024.

This could potentially be the last time that QPR could command a decent fee for Field's services, so they may have to listen to offers that are fielded by other clubs.

What percentage do West Brom get of any transfer deal for Sam Field?

When selling Field to QPR, West Brom made sure to get themselves covered in the event that Field developed into a player that he promised to be when he was a teenager.

According to BirminghamLive, the Baggies will earn 20 per cent of any profit made from Field's potential departure from West London, but it is unknown how much Field actually signed for in the summer of 2021.

West Brom will still likely profit though from Field's departure should he leave before the transfer window slams shut on September 1, and every penny will help at the moment with their owner Guochuan Lai currently absent from the club.