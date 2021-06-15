QPR player on course for summer exit after further talks

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Tom Carroll is on course for an exit from the club this summer, according to a report from West London Sport.

The midfielder was having a good season in the middle of the park for Rangers but an injury in January rather ruined his campaign in 20/21 and, of course, in the months to follow we saw the likes of Stefan Johansen and Sam Field arrive and do really well.

Field, of course, has made his move permanent whilst Andre Dozzell is on the way in now, too, and, after further talks between Carroll and the club after an initial contract rejection, it looks as though he is set to leave on a free.

According to the report, the midfielder is unhappy with the terms offered and several other sides are now interested in signing him on, so it could well be the case he is lining up against QPR rather than for them next season.

The Verdict

Carroll is a good player and he had a strong first half of the campaign, despite Rangers’ struggles up to the turn in the year.

It’s a shame that he looks set to leave but, ultimately, QPR have the options in place – and could add further to them – to ensure that they’re not going to be hit too hard by his likely exit.

Luke Amos and Charlie Owens will also be back from injury next season, too, and so Carroll’s departure shouldn’t pose too much of an issue in all truth, despite the quality he has.

