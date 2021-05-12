QPR player linked with summer departure ahead of 2021/22 campaign

QPR goalkeeper Liam Kelly is being targeted by Scottish side Motherwell heading into the summer transfer window according to The Daily Record.

The shot-stopper has been out on loan with Motherwell in the second-half of the 2020/21 season, and has made 19 appearances for them in total.

He has kept seven clean sheets for the Scottish side, as they are sat seventh in the Scottish Premiership table in this year’s campaign, with two matches remaining this term.

It is claimed by the Daily Record that Motherwell are keen to bring him back to the club in the summer and that they have spoken to Kelly about a deal, although it remains to be seen as to whether that would be a permanent deal or loan agreement.

Kelly has been with QPR since 2019, and has made 22 appearances in total for the club’s first-team, but has found regular minutes hard to come by in this year’s campaign.

This is largely due to Seny Dieng’s impressive performances between the posts for Mark Warburton’s side, as they finished ninth in the Championship, after a strong run of results in the second-half of the 2020/21 season.

Dieng has previously been linked with a move away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium though, so it’ll be interesting to see what plans QPR have in place for Kelly ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Can you score full marks on this end of season QPR quiz?

1 of 22 Who did QPR face in their first league game of the 2020/21 season? Middlesbrough Coventry City Derby County Nottingham Forest

The Verdict:

I wouldn’t be surprised to see him move on in the summer.

I find it hard to believe that Kelly will be dislodging Seny Dieng from his starting position in the QPR team anytime soon, and so a loan move back to Motherwell could be the best move for all parties involved.

Kelly has had his chance in the QPR first-team though, and it’s a shame that he couldn’t take the opportunity at the time. He’s clearly made a good impression whilst out on loan with Motherwell though, and it’ll be interesting to see if they try and sign him permanently.

The goalkeeper is contracted with QPR until the summer of 2023, so Motherwell will know that they have to stump up a fee to try and prize him away from the Championship side.