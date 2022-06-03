QPR player in transfer talks with overseas club

Yoann Barbet has been a solid defensive for Queens Park Rangers during the 2021-22 season, having made 41 appearances for the Hoops.

However, his future at Loftus Road is in limbo with his contract set to expire this summer, and with the club having not had a manager for a number of weeks following the departure of Mark Warburton, there hasn’t been anyone available to make the final call on this decision.

Following the appointment of Michael Beale this week, he will no doubt have a conversation with the Frenchman in the coming days to discuss his future.

However, West London Sport have reported that the 29-year-old is currently discussing a return to his previous club Bordeaux.

Barbet started his career with the top-flight French club, although wasn’t able to make an appearance for the first-team, featuring for their B team before he moved on in 2014 to Chamois Niortais, and a year later he arrived in England with Brentford.

However, as an older player now with more experience under his belt, it seems as though a return could be on the cards to his home nation.

And with the player available on a free transfer as it stands, it could be a hassle-free and fairly safe signing for the French outfit should they get a deal over the line.

The Verdict

Barbet has been a dependable player for QPR this past season, and if they are aiming to look towards the play-offs next season, then many fans will probably be hoping they can keep him onboard for 2022-23.

However, given the lack of clarity over his future, you couldn’t blame the centre-back if he felt as though he wants a fresh challenge for himself.

Bordeaux would probably be quite a good move for the player as it gives him the opportunity to return home, and they are a side in the top flight of French football so he would still be playing to a high standard.

It will be interesting to see the conversation Beale has with players over the coming days and whether or not the defender will be part of his plans going forward, but his mind already may be made up.