QPR player in potential transfer exit as Swedish side declare interest

Queens Park Rangers defender Niko Hamalainen could be heading for another exit from the West London club, with Swedish side Djurgardens interested in his signature according to Fotball Direkt.

The 24-year-old has recently returned from a loan spell at MLS giants LA Galaxy, who he signed for in the summer and spent the remainder of the 2021 season with.

It was the Finnish left-back’s second stint across the Atlantic Ocean having spent time with Galaxy’s cross-city neighbours LAFC in 2019, whilst Hamalainen has also made loan moves to Dagenham & Redbridge and Kilmarnock in his career.

Quiz: Can you name which club QPR signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Who did QPR sign Sam McCallum on loan from in 2021? Norwich City Southampton Brentford Leeds United

The seven-cap Finland international has played 22 league games for QPR – his last being in a 1-0 win over Swansea City in April 2021.

Hamalainen signed a new four-year contract with with Hoops back in October 2020, meaning his deal at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium spans until the summer of 2024 so it would likely take a fee to prize him from the club.

It is not clear if Djurgardens want him on a permanent contract or a loan deal for the 2022 Allsvenskan season but it appears that Hamalainen doesn’t have a short-term future under Mark Warburton, having not been in any matchday squads since he returned to the club at the start of the month.

The Verdict

Even though Hamalainen is on a long-term contract, perhaps it is best if a permanent move is sorted for him.

The R’s have been linked with left wing back’s this month already and Lee Wallace is playing relatively well there now, so it looks like Warburton is planning for life without him.

Hamalainen featured for the club’s under-23’s last week and it looks like he may be playing there until a move is sorted, but it’s unclear if Djurgardens will be able to facilitate a permanent switch.

You’d expect that QPR would want a fee considering his MLS experience and long-term contract situation so it could simply end up being another loan for Hamalainen if the Swedes firm up their interest.