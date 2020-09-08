QPR player finalises temporary switch away from Mark Warburton’s side

QPR have announced that Dillon Barnes has signed for Scottish side Hibernian on a season-long loan deal.

Hibs are managed by former Sunderland manager Jack Ross, and are currently sat second in the Scottish top-flight after an impressive start to this year’s campaign.

Barnes signed for QPR from Colchester United in the summer of 2019, but is yet to make an appearance for the first-team.

Mark Warburton already has strong options available to him between the posts in Joe Lumley, Seny Dieng and Liam Kelly, so it’s unsurprising to see Barnes head out on loan ahead of the 2020/21 season.

He’ll be hoping he can get much-needed game time under his belt this term, as he looks to make a positive impression on Warburton, in the hope of challenging for a spot in the QPR first-team in future seasons.

QPR finished 13th in the Championship last season, and will be eager to challenge for a top-six finish in this year’s campaign, with the race for promotion likely to be a closely-fought battle between a number of teams.

The Hoops were dumped out of the EFL Cup in the first round in their first competitive match of the season, as they fell to a 3-2 defeat against League One side Plymouth Argyle.

They certainly don’t have an easy start to their league campaign either, as they prepare for the visit of Sabri Lamouchi and his Nottingham Forest side this weekend.

The Verdict:

This is the best move for both parties involved.

Barnes wasn’t going to be getting regular game time this season in the QPR first-team, as Mark Warburton has much stronger options between the posts at the moment.

Therefore, it makes sense for QPR to send him out on loan this season, and he’ll be eager to make a name for himself with Hibernian this term.

If he can do that, then we could well see him challenging for a place in the QPR team in future seasons.