It was telling that with QPR chasing a winner against Norwich City last night, Chris Willock, who has so often produced the goods during his time at Loftus Road, was left on the bench by Gareth Ainsworth.

Lyndon Dykes' opener inside the first 10 minutes offered the R's hope that they could be set to claim a vital victory in their survival push but the play-off chasing Canaries fought back, scoring seconds after the break, and neither side was able to find a winner.

At the end of the season, that point may end up a massive one for Ainsworth's side but it's hard to feel too positive about it given Cardiff City's victory ensured they finished the night one place closer to the relegation zone and Reading's draw meant they're still just one point away from the dotted line.

With three games to go - Burnley at Turf Moor, Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium, and then Bristol City at Loftus Road - time is running out for the west Londoners to secure their Championship status and three points instead of one last night would have been massive, which is why the decision to leave Willock on the bench is particularly notable.

We've seen the Arsenal academy product score and create plenty of goals during his time with the R's but instead, Ainsworth opted to bring on 35-year-old Albert Adomah and Taylor Richards, who is only just back from injury.

The R's boss said after the game that Willock "needs to get fitter and he knows that" and added that "the intensity that the match was played at it would have been wrong to introduce him".

That would be an understandable reason to resist introducing the attacker for 20 or 30 minutes but given Adomah played eight minutes and Richards came on in stoppage time, it may be hard to stomach for some supporters.

Bringing on Willock, who has created and scored goals out of nothing late on in games for the R's previously, seemed like an obvious play given what a victory could mean for their season.

Indeed, Ainsworth's decision against Norwich is the latest evidence to suggest that Willock will leave Loftus Road this summer.

Chris Willock's contract at QPR

The 25-year-old's contract is up at the end of the season and though the R's have a 12-month extension that they will surely trigger, doing so may only be a means to protect his value.

If the R's stay up, Ainsworth will get the chance to shape his squad in the summer and his seemingly strained relationship with Willock makes the attacker an obvious candidate to be sold to fund the necessary spending.

Even if the current head coach is not at the club as a result of relegation, it's hard to see the attacker being content with League One football and a move away will surely follow.

Either way, his QPR exit now seems a matter of time.