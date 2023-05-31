Leicester City are lining up a move for Queens Park Rangers midfielder Ilias Chair as a replacement for James Maddison, according to Football Insider.

Maddison is expected to depart the King Power Stadium following the Foxes' relegation to the Championship, with Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Arsenal said to be interested.

What's the latest with James Maddison?

The 26-year-old enjoyed an excellent season on an individual level, scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists in 32 appearances in all competitions and he will have no shortage of attention from top flight clubs over the coming months.

Football Insider claims that Spurs have made Maddison their "top summer target and are already pushing to seal a deal", while The Sun report that both Spurs and Newcastle are keen on Maddison's team-mate Harvey Barnes as the Foxes face the prospect of losing many of their key players this summer.

However, the Foxes will make significant income from Maddison's sale as they are said to value him at £50 million, which will allow them to invest in their squad as they look to rebuild in the second tier.

What is the latest on Leicester City's interest in Ilias Chair?

Chair is thought to be on Leicester's list of targets to replace Maddison this summer.

The 25-year-old scored five goals and provided nine assists in 42 appearances in all competitions this season and he was rewarded for his form with an inclusion in the Morocco squad for last year's World Cup, making one appearance at the tournament.

Chair's contract at Loftus Road expires in June 2025, with the R's having the option to extend for a further year, but he would reportedly "cost a fraction of any fee received for Maddison".

The Hoops could be vulnerable to losing Chair should the Foxes make a move, with manager Gareth Ainsworth admitting earlier this month that the club may need to sell players.

Would Ilias Chair be a good signing for Leicester?

Chair would be a superb addition for the Foxes.

He has starred once again during a turbulent campaign for the R's and while Maddison will be a huge loss, Chair would be the perfect replacement.

There is uncertainty over the managerial position at the King Power Stadium with Dean Smith's short-term contract set to expire, but Chair is surely a player that any incoming boss would love to have at his disposal with his creativity and attacking quality.

The Foxes will likely have a significant budget to spend this summer if the likes of Maddison and Barnes are sold and it could prove to be a tempting move for Chair, particularly given the R's struggles this season.