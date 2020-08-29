QPR player edges closer to temporary departure

QPR goalkeeper Dillon Barnes is closing in on a loan move to Scottish side Hibernian according to the Scottish Sun.

Barnes signed for the Championship side on a free transfer last year, but is yet to make a first-team appearance for the club.

The shot-stopper is also entering the final year of his contract with QPR, which could hint that his long-term future lies elsewhere.

QPR boss Mark Warburton already has a number of strong options to choose from between the posts, with the likes of Joe Lumley, Liam Kelly and Seny Dieng being ahead of Barnes in the pecking order.

QPR finished 13th in the Championship table last season, and will be looking to build on some impressive showings ahead of the new league campaign.

The Hoops host Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend of fixtures in the Championship, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Warburton’s side.

Whilst Hibernian take on Aberdeen on Sunday, although it seems highly unlikely that Barnes will sign for the club in time to be involved in that match.

Hibs are currently sat second in the Scottish top-flight, and will be keen to build on their hugely impressive start to the season, as they remain unbeaten after five matches so far this term.

The Verdict:

This is going to be the best move for both parties.

Barnes isn’t going to be getting anywhere near the QPR first-team next season, so the Hoops are making the right call in looking to find him regular game time.

Hibernian will be able to do just that, and if he can impress out on loan with them this season, then he’ll be confident of challenging for a first-team spot at QPR next season.