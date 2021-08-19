QPR player completes transfer departure

Queens Park Rangers striker Hamzad Kargbo has completed a one month loan move to non league side Southend United, with the Shrimpers confirming the deal yesterday on Twitter.

The 19-year-old had been on trial with the National League outfit since pre-season and will initially link up with the Essex side until the end of September.

Kargbo is yet to have made his senior debut for the R’s and will be looking to impress many during his stint away from the club as he prepares to experience men’s football for the first time on a regular basis.

The towering frontman will add to Southend’s attacking options and is viewed as a player that Phil Brown can develop over time at Roots Hall.

Kargbo has one year remaining on his current contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and will be also looking to earn himself fresh terms during the course of the season.

The Verdict

This is a good deal for QPR to broker and the expectation will be that the young striker will start his fair share of games under the guidance of an experienced manager like Brown at Roots Hall.

Southend will be looking to bounce back to the Football League after falling into the non league circuit and these types of signings can only help their cause moving forwards.

Kargbo is a very tall striker for his age and that is certainly an edge to his game that can give him an advantage as he looks to impress in what is a very tough league.

He is still only a teenager so QPR will want to give him time to develop, but if he starts to bang in the goals in the National League, a new contract could soon be on the way for him in the near future.