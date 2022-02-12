QPR player completes temporary transfer move

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Dillon Barnes has made a switch to National League side Aldershot Town until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Hoops in 2019 from Colchester United, has never played a competitive match for the Championship side.

He has however had loan spells at Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian and English clubs Burton Albion and Yeovil Town and now he’s joined the Shots for his fourth temporary spell away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Since signing for QPR nearly three years ago, Barnes has become a Jamaica international, playing his one and only game for the country in 2021 in a CONCACAF Gold Cup match against Costa Rica.

He’s gotten nowhere near the QPR side though with Seny Dieng taking up the starting mantle last season and David Marshall was recruited in the January transfer window as a backup following an injury to Jordan Archer.

And now that Dieng has returned from the African Cup of Nations, Barnes has been able to depart.

The Verdict

This is a good move for Barnes and you’ll imagine he will get first-team football at Aldershot.

But he clearly doesn’t have any future at QPR and has been merely kept for back-up and reserve game purposes.

At the age of 25 now and a full international, Barnes could probably do with seeking a permanent move to an EFL club in the summer if he wants his career to advance.

He risks having it stall if he stays at QPR and this temporary move could be a bit of a shop window platform for him ahead of the summer.