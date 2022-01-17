QPR player attracting transfer interest from Man City, Southampton and Celtic

Queens Park Rangers youngster Sinclair Armstrong is a man in-demand this month, with a number of top clubs vying for his services according to Goal’s live transfer blog (January 17, 10:02am).

The 18-year-old linked up with the Hoops back in October 2020 when he signed from Shamrock Rovers in his native Republic of Ireland.

Armstrong has yet to make a senior appearance for Mark Warburton’s side but he’s had his first taste of men’s football in England this season with a loan spell at National League side Torquay United.

The striker scored twice in eight appearances in the fifth tier before being recalled by the R’s, but he could depart again before the month is over.

Per Goal, Premier League champions Manchester City and also Southampton and Brentford are keeping a keen eye on Armstrong’s developments at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with Pep Guardiola’s side said to be leading the race.

Celtic and Hoffenheim also hold a long-term interest in Armstrong but right now it is the Premier League leaders who currently lead the charge for the teenager’s signature.

The Verdict

Having made the bench for QPR’s FA Cup clash with Rotherham United last week, there may be a plan in place for Armstrong to be with the senior squad more often.

But when teams like Man City are interested in your signature then heads can be turned and even if he doesn’t get close to making the first-team anytime soon at the Etihad then even the thought of being contracted to the club would be hard to turn down.

The club do seem to be in a strong position though in terms of the forward’s contract – it expires this summer but they hold the option to extend it through to 2023 so they can demand a fee for the talented teen.

Providing they get a decent figure and a sell-on clause then this is one that could potentially happen before the transfer window closes.