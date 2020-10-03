QPR planning loan exits for first-team men

Queens Park Rangers are planning on sending Liam Kelly or Joe Lumley out on loan in the final part of this transfer window with Seny Dieng set to be given a run in the side, as per West London Sport.

The Hoops have had a steady start to the Championship season with them winning one, drawing one and losing one so far and they’ll be looking to kick on against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

It’s likely, too, that Seny Dieng will be starting in between the sticks after a decent showing last time out against Middlesbrough and praise from Mark Warburton.

Indeed, Dieng is looking set for a stint in goal for the R’s after loan spells away and that spells trouble for one of Joe Lumley or Liam Kelly with the Hoops ready to sanction a loan move away for at least one of them before the window shuts.

The Verdict

Neither goalkeeper really managed to nail their place down last season and it’s perhaps no surprise Dieng is now getting a shot this year.

Obviously, it’s unlikely that both will go as QPR will then leave themselves short and it just remains to be seen which one does end up going.

Quiz: Do these celebrities support QPR, Watford, Luton or Charlton Athletic?

1 of 14 Geri Halliwell Watford Charlton QPR Luton