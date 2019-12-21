QPR planning January offer for 23-y/o defender

Queens Park Rangers are set to renew their interest in Aberdeen’s Scott McKenna when the January transfer window opens.

The Scotland international has been a key figure for the Dons over the years and has established himself as one of the better centre-backs in the country.

And, such form has caught the eye of plenty of clubs in England, with the R’s, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest previously being credited with an interest in the player. However, a move didn’t materialise – despite McKenna submitting a transfer request.

Nevertheless, Mark Warburton could make a move for the 23-year-old once again in the New Year, with the Daily Record claiming that the ex-Rangers chief has made signing a defender the priority and that the left-footer is high up on their list.

Yet, they will find it tough to convince Aberdeen to sell, with the report stating that key figures at Pittodrie have confirmed they are under no pressure to cash in.

McKenna has featured in 14 Scottish Premiership games for Derek McInnes’ side this season and is sure to start at Celtic this afternoon.

The verdict

This would be a superb signing for QPR but it’s going to be hard for them to do a deal in the January window.

Aberdeen will demand a big fee and another issue is that the competition there will be for his signature, as he has been linked with so many different clubs in the past.

So, the fans will be encouraged by this development and it will be interesting to see if anything comes of this when the market is open.

