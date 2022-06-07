QPR place 24-year-old on transfer wish-list

QPR will be hoping to regroup and push towards the top positions in the Championship next season, after what was a difficult conclusion to the second tier for the R’s.

Now managed by former Aston Villa assistant manager Michael Beale, the London club will naturally see their expectations rise once again.

One player that the R’s are looking to bring in is Fortuna Sittard left-back George Cox, as per a report from West London Sport, with the change of management not changing their stance on the 24-year-old.

QPR were interested in a move for the full-back last summer but now with one year left on their contract, they are ready to reignite that interest.

The 24-year-old featured 27 times in the league for the Dutch club last season, proving to be a regular starter when available.

Cox was tasked with switching between operating as a full-back and as a wing0back throughout last season, showing good levels of adaptability in the process.

The verdict

The left-wing-back position does appear to be an area of the pitch that QPR will strengthen this summer, with Sam McCallum heading back to Norwich City after he appeared 17 times in the league during his loan spell.

A player that has been on the radar before, it appears that Cox is a player that has continued to have been monitored throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

With one year left on his current deal at Fortuna Sittard, now could be an excellent time for the R’s to restrengthen their interest and enquire about his availability, however, it would be no surprise if he emerges on the radar of other clubs this summer.