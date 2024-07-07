Highlights QPR's improvement under Marti Cifuentes led them to secure their safety in the second tier.

Key players Kenneth Paal and Jake Clarke-Salter are priorities for Cifuentes to retain.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's signing could add more quality in the final third for QPR.

It’s an exciting time to be a QPR fan, as the club gear up for their first full season with Marti Cifuentes in charge.

The Spaniard was named as Gareth Ainsworth’s successor towards the end of October in the previous campaign, when he inherited a team in a mess.

The R’s were 23rd in the table, in dreadful form, and they were six points from safety, so dropping to League One seemed like a real possibility.

Yet, under the guidance of Cifuentes, the Londoners began to climb the table, as they looked more organised, played some exciting football and secured their safety in the second tier.

Despite talk surrounding the future of Cifuentes, he is planning ahead for the new season, and he will be hoping for a busy window as he looks to build a QPR side that can compete in the top half of the table.

Of course, that won’t be easy, but playing for Cifuentes will make QPR an attractive option, and here we look at THREE things that could make this a perfect window for the club…

Kenneth Paal stays

It’s fair to say that Michael Beale still isn’t the most popular figure at QPR given how he left, but the former boss did deserve credit for some of the signings he made during his brief spell in charge - with Kenneth Paal one of those.

The left-back has been a classy, consistent player for the R’s, and he was particularly impressive under Cifuentes, which is why his form has attracted attention, amid talk that Watford are chasing the 27-year-old.

The situation is complicated by the fact that Paal’s contract expires in 12 months’ time, so the club will have to weigh that up if an offer does arrive.

But, from a football perspective, and for Cifuentes, keeping Paal is a priority, and ideally, they would get him tied down to a new, improved contract, which would be thoroughly deserved.

Jake Clarke-Salter stays

It’s a similar story for Jake Clarke-Salter, although he does have a deal at Loftus Road until the summer of 2026, which increases QPR’s chances of keeping the centre-back.

But, Clarke-Salter is believed to be on the radar of a host of clubs in the Premier League, whilst Scottish champions Celtic have also been credited with an interest in the past. Therefore, if a formal offer does arrive, it could be difficult to convince the player to stay.

Whilst he had always been talented, with fitness issues restricting his progress, Clarke-Salter seemed to go up a level under Cifuentes, and his partnership with Steve Cook was central to QPR’s fine form in the final months of the season.

So, he would be very difficult to replace, and Cifuentes will be hoping that Clarke-Salter remains at QPR, and stays fit, as, if he does, the R’s will have one of the top players in that position in the Championship.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi signs

Cifuentes will be looking to add more quality in the final third, and it has been claimed that Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is a target for QPR, although they face huge competition from several clubs in the second tier.

The Crystal Palace man is expected to be available on loan, and working with Cifuentes could be exactly what he needs.

From QPR’s perspective, they would be getting a player who will add more star quality to the side in the final third. At times, it did feel as though they were reliant on Ilias Chair to produce moments of magic, so Rak-Sakyi would be a welcome addition.

He would bring pace, dribbling ability and a direct threat, and QPR seems the perfect platform for the winger to show what he can do at this level.