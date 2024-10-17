This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Queens Park Rangers are currently enduring their 10th consecutive season in the Championship following relegation from the Premier League back in 2015.

During their decade-long stint back in the second tier, the R's have never landed a play-off spot, but they have boasted talented players among their ranks over the years, such as now Premier League ace and England international Eberechi Eze, who came through the academy ranks with the west London outfit and made over 100 senior appearances before his big move to Crystal Palace back in 2020.

R's supporters will also remember the contributions of Pawel Wszolek, who initially joined on loan from Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona during the summer of 2016 under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, before making his switch to the Championship permanent in January 2017.

The Poland international would remain at Loftus Road until moving to Legia Warszawa on a free transfer in 2019.

Pawel Wszolek's QPR stats Appearances 113 Goals 11 Assists 13

QPR fan pundit makes Wszolek admission

When asked which R's player arrived at the club with a lack of fanfare, but turned out to be a great signing, Football League World's QPR fan pundit, Louis Moir, said: "There's probably been a few players that have come in and not really arrived with much known about them really, and turned out to be quite decent.

"And I think one that sort of comes to mind first is Pawel Wszolek, the Polish winger we had.

"Obviously, we signed him and no one had heard of him, and it was interesting to see what he was going to bring to the club, and I think, looking back on his time at the club now, I think you appreciate him more.

"Yes, his numbers weren't unbelievable in terms of goals and assists, but he worked very, very hard for the team, and he always put a shift in, and he popped up with the odd good goal.

"I do remember he was a bit of a handful for full-backs when we had him, and I remember a couple of games, actually, probably two of his best he ever had in a QPR shirt.

"There was one game away at Reading, I think we won, and I think one game away at Newcastle, I think we drew, and he was unplayable down the right-hand side, honestly he was so good.

"He's one of those players who wasn't at the club maybe as long as you would have hoped, but he was quite underrated, I think.

"I thought he was a great little signing, and it's a shame we couldn't have seen him more, (or) had him at the club for a longer period of time.

"Pawel Wszolek was a decent little player on his day, and popped up with good moments, and a few good goals and good performances, and has to probably go down as one that you wouldn't think of straight away, but for me, he's up there in terms of underrated players in recent seasons, that's for sure."

Wszolek's best QPR season was his last

As recalled by Louis, Wszolek didn't post prolific numbers in terms of goals and assists during his time as an R's player.

However, during the 2018/19 campaign, the Poland international managed a return of six goals and four assists in 44 matches in all competitions, a tally which included four goals and four assists in the Championship.

The 2018/19 season turned out to be Wszolek's last in R's colours before he made his move to Warsaw, which may have left the Loftus Road faithful if the best was still yet to come from the wideman prior to his departure.