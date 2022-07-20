QPR pair attracting transfer interest as club’s stance on departures is clarified

Queens Park Rangers pair Murphy Mahoney and Joe Walsh are both attracting interest from elsewhere ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, according to West London Sport.

It is understood that a number of clubs are keen on signing this duo on loan.

Mahoney is expected to be allowed to leave Loftus Road on a temporary basis after signing a new contract with the club.

The 20-year-old put pen-to-paper on a new two-year deal at QPR last month.

QPR manager Michael Beale will not make a decision regarding Walsh’s future until he is able to assess Jordan Archer in training.

Archer is close to recovering from a shoulder injury which he suffered during the club’s clash with Rotherham United earlier this year.

Since joining QPR last year, Walsh has failed to make an appearance for the club at senior level.

During the previous campaign, the keeper missed out on the opportunity to feature for the R’s in Seny Dieng’s absence as he sustained an issue with his hand.

As a result of an injury crisis at QPR, Mahoney made his debut for the club in their meeting with Preston North End and went on to feature against Sheffield United in April.

Quiz: 23 things literally every QPR fan should know - But do you?

1 of 23 Where do QPR play their home games? The Den Craven Cottage Stamford Bridge Loftus Road

The Verdict

It may turn out to be a sensible decision by QPR if they opt to sanction loan moves for these two keepers this summer as both players could find it beneficial to spend some time away from the club.

With Dieng and Archer expected to be ahead of this duo in the pecking order next season, Mahoney and Walsh will be forced to watch on from the sidelines if they stay at Loftus Road.

By joining teams in lower divisions who are willing to provide them with the opportunity to play week-in, week-out at senior level, they could both make considerable strides in terms of their development.

When you consider that the R’s were extremely unlucky last season with injuries in this particular position, they ought to be looking to include recall clauses as part of the loan deals for Mahoney and Walsh.