QPR boss Marti Cifuentes managed to steer the West London outfit to Championship safety last campaign, having inherited a side who sat 23rd in the table when he was appointed last October.

The R's will hope to enjoy a more comfortable season this time around, bolstered by new signings such as Nicolas Madsen and Jonathan Varane, brought to Loftus Road from Belgian outfit Westerlo and Spanish side Sporting Gijon respectively.

But while supporters will be enjoying the contributions of their side's new additions for the time being, the R's look set to lose several stars next summer.

Ilias Chair

Since signing for the Loftus Road outfit back in 2017, Ilias Chair has been a firm fan favourite in West London and who has lit up the Championship with his goalscoring and assist-making exploits.

Ilias Chaor 2023/24 Championship stats as per FotMob Appearances 44 Starts 43 Goals 7 Assists 8

However, R's fans may only be able to enjoy the presence of the Morocco international for just a few more months, as his current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Koki Saito

Koki Saito is one of QPR's exciting summer signings and the winger managed to get an assist during his first-ever Championship appearance.

However, the Japan Under-23 international was only signed on a season-long loan from Belgian second-tier outfit Lommel, so unless Cifuentes and co can strike a deal with his parent club to secure his services on a permanent basis prior to the end of the season, he will be leaving Loftus Road at the end of the campaign.

Kenneth Paal

The R's signed Kenneth Paal from Dutch side PEC Zwolle on a three-year-deal back in 2022 meaning that his contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

The former PSV Eindhoven man has shown his class at Loftus Road, while he was particularly impressive last campaign, when he scored four goals and provided an assist from the left-back position in 44 Championship appearances.

Jimmy Dunne

Jimmy Dunne initially signed a three-year contract with the R's after signing from Burnley during the summer of 2021, but as reported by BBC Sport, the defender's original deal included a one-year extension option, which was triggered back in May.

Dunne was an important player for Cifuentes' men last season and even scored a last-minute winner during a key Championship clash with eventually relegated Birmingham City back in March.

Harrison Ashby

The R's signed West Ham academy product Harrison Ashby on a season-long loan from Newcastle United on transfer deadline day, and he is set to return to St James' Park at the end of the season.

Ashby is no stranger to the Championship, having made 13 second-tier appearances during a previous loan spell with Swansea City last term.

Michael Frey

Cifuentes brought striker Michael Frey to Loftus Road last January, and the former Switzerland youth international boasts a strong goalscoring record elsewhere in Europe, as he scored 24 goals in just 39 league appearances for former club Royal Antwerp during the 2021/22 season.

Frey has shown early signs that he may be able to emulate that sort of prolific form this campaign, as he scored two goals in four appearances prior to the international break, while his current deal expires next summer, as per Capology.

However, according to TransferMarkt, the R's do have the option to extend the 30-year-old's contract by a further year.

Karamoko Dembele

Celtic academy product Karamoko Dembele, who enjoyed an impressive campaign while on loan with Blackpool in League One last season, is arguably the R's most exciting addition of the summer, signed on a season-long loan from Ligue 1 outfit Brest.

Demebele could be set to return to his parent club at the end of the campaign, but according to The Athletic, Cifuentes' men have negotiated an option to make that deal permanent.

Steve Cook

At 33 years old, centre-back Steve Cook boasts bags of experience in both the Premier League and Football League, having previously climbed from League One to the top flight with Bournemouth, before joining Nottingham Forest in 2022.

Cook signed for the R's in August 2023 on a two-year deal, meaning that the west London outfit could be bidding him a fond farewell next summer.

Morgan Fox

Former Stoke City defender Morgan Fox joined the R's as a free agent, following his Potters departure during the summer of 2023, and, like Cook, he signed a two-year contract, meaning that he is set to leave Loftus Road come the end of the campaign.

The ex-Sheffield Wednesday man made 20 Championship appearances for Cifuentes' side last term.

Lucas Andersen

Denmark international Lucas Andersen joined the R's in early February after being released by Danish top-flight outfit AaB Aalborg and helped Cifuentes' men stave off the threat of relegation from the Championship.

The West London club signed Andersen on an 18-month deal, meaning that he is currently set to leave Loftus Road at the end of the current season.

Jack Colback

Former Newcastle and Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback joined QPR following the expiration of his Nottingham Forest contract back in 2023.

The two-year contract he originally signed is set to expire at the end of the current campaign but the R's do have the option to extend Colback's stay by a further year.

Rayan Kolli

R's academy product Rayan Kolli was part of the club's impressive FA Youth Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur in 2022/23, and signed his first professional deal with the Championship side in January 2023.

Kolli made 10 second tier appearances last season, but he could be set to depart as a free agent following the end of the season, as his contract expires during the summer of 2025.