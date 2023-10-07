Highlights Queens Park Rangers could struggle to retain star midfielder Ilias Chair in January, potentially losing him to Leicester City.

Losing Chair would benefit Chris Willock, who has struggled to secure a starting spot and could fill the void left by Chair's departure.

Gareth Ainsworth, the QPR manager, would be devastated if Chair left as he is a key player and losing him could damage their survival hopes in the Championship.

Queens Park Rangers could face a battle to hold on to star midfielder Ilias Chair in January.

Chair was linked with Leicester City this summer, and according to journalist Darren Witcoop, the Foxes were weighing up whether to make a £6 million move for the Morocco international on deadline day, but a move to the King Power Stadium did not materialise.

Despite the R's only narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Chair enjoyed another impressive campaign on an individual level, scoring five goals and providing nine assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

He has remained crucial for Gareth Ainsworth's side this season, starting all 10 league games so far, registering two assists.

But it has been another season of struggle for the Hoops and they currently sit in the Championship relegation zone, meaning they could be vulnerable to losing Chair in January.

We looked at one winner and one loser at Loftus Road if Chair was to depart the club.

Winner: Chris Willock

Willock has failed to nail down a starting spot in the R's side so far this season.

The 25-year-old was the Hoops' second-highest scorer last season with six goals, but all of those goals came prior to Michael Beale's departure to Rangers in November, and he has struggled to rediscover his form.

Willock was linked with a move to Rangers and Middlesbrough this summer, but after remaining at Loftus Road, his minutes have been limited, with just three of his seven appearances this season coming as starts.

He was left out of the squad entirely for the game against Leeds United on Wednesday night for a poor performance in the previous match against Coventry City.

Ainsworth insisted in August that Willock is in his plans, describing him as one of the best players at the club, but Chair, Paul Smyth and Sinclair Armstrong have been preferred in the attacking areas so far.

Chair's exit would open up a place in the team which would likely be filled by Willock, and while it would be a tough task for Willock to replace him, he has proven previously that he is a quality player at Championship level.

Loser - Gareth Ainsworth

There is no doubt that Ainsworth would be incredibly disappointed if Chair was to depart.

Chair is among the most talented attacking players in the Championship, so to lose a player of his ability would be a huge blow to the R's.

The Hoops already look as though they are facing a relegation battle this season, even with Chair in the side, so his exit could be damaging to their survival hopes.

There is a feeling that Ainsworth is perhaps not the right manager to get the best out of Chair given his style of play, but even if he is less effective under the 50-year-old, he is capable of producing the moments of quality that could almost single-handedly keep the R's in the division.

With Leicester looking destined for the Premier League, a move to the King Power Stadium would surely be too tempting for Chair to turn down in January should the Foxes reignite their interest, and having previously been linked with Aston Villa, it would be no surprise to see him emerge on the radar of other clubs.

Ainsworth has previously stated that players may need to be sold to help balance the books at Loftus Road, but while he may be accepting of Chair's departure, he will know how detrimental it could be to his side.