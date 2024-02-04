It has been an excellent few weeks for Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.

Marti Cifuentes made a big impact after replacing Gareth Ainsworth as R's boss in late October, and after a decline in form over the festive period, his side have picked up seven points from their last three games to give their survival hopes a huge boost.

The Hoops picked up a crucial victory in the 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Aynsley Pears' 61st-minute own goal gave the visitors their lead before they doubled their advantage just three minutes later through debutant Joe Hodge, and while Sam Gallagher pulled a goal back for Rovers to set up a tense finish, the R's held on for all three points.

Cifuentes' men remain 22nd in the table, but they are just three points from safety, and they are back in action when they host Norwich City at Loftus Road on Saturday.

It was a positive end to the January transfer window for the Hoops, with midfielders Hodge and Isaac Hayden joining on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United respectively, and they may not be the last of the new arrivals at the club.

According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, the R's are set to sign free agent winger Lucas Andersen, subject to being granted a work permit next week.

QPR set to complete Lucas Andersen deal

Andersen began his career with Aalborg in his native Denmark before making the move to Ajax in August 2012, going on to score five goals in 54 appearances for the Dutch giants.

The 29-year-old departed for Grasshoppers in July 2016, and he returned to Aalborg on loan two years later before the deal was made permanent the following summer.

Andersen was named Aalborg captain in 2019, and he established himself as an integral part of the squad, but he was released by mutual consent on transfer deadline day after his minutes became limited - which has allowed him to sign for another

The winger scored 29 goals and provided 30 assists in 176 appearances across his two spells at Aalborg, and he played under R's head coach Cifuentes during the Spaniard's one-year stint in charge at the club between January 2021 and January 2022.

It now seems that Cifuentes is set to reunite with Andersen at Loftus Road, with Tipsbladet claiming that he has passed a medical and agreed a contract with the Hoops, and his work permit is set to be approved this week.

Imminent Lucas Andersen arrival is good news for QPR

Andersen will need time to adapt to the Championship once he completes his move to Loftus Road, but he could be an exciting signing for the R's.

The fact that Andersen has previously played for a club the size of Ajax, and featured six times for Denmark at international level, suggests he has plenty of talent, and he is clearly admired by Cifuentes.

QPR are the third-lowest scorers in the Championship with 27 goals, so adding more attacking threat to their squad is a huge positive, completing what has been a strong end to the January window.

After the signings of Hodge and Hayden, the imminent arrival of Andersen, the R's look much better equipped to secure survival in the second tier this season.