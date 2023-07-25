QPR are giving a trial to former Wycombe Wanderers player Dominic Gape.

According to West London Sport, the Championship side have brought the 28-year-old into the first team squad as part of a trial period this pre-season.

Gape is well known to manager Gareth Ainsworth, who worked with the midfielder during their time together with Wanderers.

A decision has not yet been made on whether to sign the player, who is currently available as a free agent.

QPR are looking to add reinforcement to their midfield options ahead of the new campaign having suffered a difficult year in the Championship.

Who is Dominic Gape?

Gape came through the academy at Southampton, but did not feature for the first team squad beyond a late cameo in one Premier League game in 2014.

He moved on loan to Wycombe for the 2016-17 season, where he went on to feature 18 times for the team before making the deal permanent that January.

Gape has since become a mainstay in the Wycombe side, enjoying great success under Ainsworth at Adams Park.

However, he fell down the pecking order in the last couple of seasons, making just 39 appearances in the league over the last three years.

Persistent injury issues have hampered his progress and have seen him miss a lot of fixtures during that time.

Gape departed Wycombe at the end of last season, with Matt Bloomfield’s side opting not to find an agreement on a contract renewal.

This has led to the Englishman searching for a new club before the upcoming term begins next month.

How has QPR’s summer gone so far?

Gape could become yet another summer signing at Loftus Road this summer.

A decision will likely be made soon, with an appearance expected in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Reading on Tuesday.

QPR have already signed Asmir Begovic, Morgan Fox, Paul Smyth, Ziyad Larkeche and Taylor Richards so far this window.

Ainsworth is looking to improve his options across the squad, with QPR aiming to be more competitive in the Championship over the next year.

Ainsworth arrived as manager in February with the team battling against relegation.

He managed to oversee a 20th place finish in the second tier, surviving the bottom three by just six points.

QPR will get the upcoming season underway on 5 August with a clash against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Would Dominic Gape be a good signing for QPR?

It makes sense that Ainsworth would look to sign someone he knows well.

Gape’s injury issues are definitely a concern, but he will be looking to prove to prospective new clubs that he can remain fit for the long-term this summer.

Seeing him up front in a friendly should give QPR a good indication of his readiness to return to action on a regular basis.

He would help fill out the squad’s midfield options, and would be a relatively risk-free signing due to him being a free agent.

It’s not the most inspiring signing given his limited Championship experience, but he knows Ainsworth well and could be a good fit to pad out the strength of the overall squad.