QPR’s seven-figure deal to sign Nicolas Madsen last summer isn’t working out as many had hoped it could.

It was reported by West London Sport in August that a deal worth £2 million was agreed between the Championship club and Belgian side Westerlo, with the potential for that figure to increase with add-ons.

The Dane had enjoyed a strong final campaign with his former club, scoring 12 times from 27 appearances in the Belgian Pro League, helping Westerlo finish 11th in the table.

He even contributed with one goal and one assist in four appearances this season prior to his move to Loftus Road, showcasing the kind of potential that had QPR supporters excited by his arrival.

However, he has been unable to make any kind of significant impact at the Hoops, disappointing fans as well as manager Martí Cifuentes.

Nicolas Madsen’s QPR struggles are clear for all to see following Westerlo move

Madsen made his QPR debut with a start against Plymouth Argyle at the end of August, and scored his first league goal in just his second game in the division, contributing to a 2-1 win over Luton Town.

By the start of October, he was adding a second goal from seven appearances in the Championship, including six starts, with Cifuentes’ side 19th in the table with seven points from eight games.

But he has been far less impactful since, failing to score or assist once in the months that have followed, and his game time has begun to wane.

Nicolas Madsen's Selected QPR Stats 2024/25 (as of March 11) - As per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 34.79 Pass Completion (%) 76.40 Progressive Passes 4.03 Progressive Carries 0.79 Successful Take-ons 0.22 Touches in the Opposition Area 1.94 Progressive Passes Received 3.31

While he remained a regular starter up to the middle of December, he was utilised in various different positions, with Cifuentes plugging him in to fill holes in the team.

His inability to find a sweet spot that suits him best has been part of the problem, and why he is now out of the side.

Since the turn of the year, he has started just once — playing the full 90 minutes of their 6-2 FA Cup loss to Leicester City — and made only three other substitute appearances.

For a £2 million fee, falling down the pecking order this much so quickly is a bad sign for his long-term future at Loftus Road, and he has spent more time on the bench than he has on the pitch in recent times.

QPR can’t afford to make big misses in the transfer market - Nicolas Madsen is proving to be just that

QPR are trying to compete against sides with far greater resources in the Championship, so when they spend big on players like Madsen they cannot afford to get it wrong too many times.

While a play-off push this season now looks unrealistic, the team have shown flashes of being able to sustain a top six fight under Cifuentes since his appointment.

But having someone like Madsen completely fall by the wayside is hurting the club, and is something that must be considered going into the next summer window.

While other clubs may be able to have a £2 million player ultimately not turn out to be a top talent, the London outfit need to be pulling them off with greater consistency in order to make up the gap to teams like Norwich City, Sunderland and Coventry City, let alone teams such as Burnley or Sheffield United.

Madsen can still turn things around too, but that’s looking increasingly unlikely given his lack of game time, much to the disappointment of QPR and supporters.