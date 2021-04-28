QPR news round-up: West Ham player on radar, Tom Carroll latest, R’s cast eyes over attacker

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to end this season on a high with two games left in their campaign.

The Championship season for the Hoops has been one that was a bit of a slow burner initially with them hanging around the lower reaches in the first-half of the campaign before kicking on in 2021 and certainly seeing results improve.

They’ll look to finish with a flourish, then, and it’s certainly going to be interesting to see how they go about building on their season in the summer.

In the meantime, though, we’re taking a look at some of the latest headlines doing the rounds concerning the men from west London…

Tom Carroll on the recovery trail

Tom Carroll has been on the sidelines in recent months but is closing in on a return now.

He was arguably the club’s best player in the first-half of the season but he has been missing for a while with the likes of Stefan Johansen and Sam Field coming into the team since January.

As per West London Sport, Carroll took part in a development game on Tuesday against Sheffield Wednesday and he’ll be eager to keep upping the minutes now.

QPR giving trial to West Ham youngster

Sean Adarkwa is one of two players that QPR have taken on trial with a view to a move in the near future.

Adarkwa is currently on the books at West Ham United but QPR have taken him on for a trial period to see what he’s all about.

His contract is up at West Ham United this summer and so we could well be seeing him switch east for west London if all goes to plan.

Alfie Lloyd on trial

Another youngster to be on trial at QPR at the moment is 17-year-old attacker Alfie Lloyd.

The forward has arrived from Yeovil Town and so this is a big opportunity for him to take the next big step in his playing career.

Alongside Carroll, he turned out for the development team on Tuesday afternoon against Sheffield Wednesday and will be eager to show what he can do move of in the rest of his trial period.

