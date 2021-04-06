QPR news round-up: Warburton reacts to defeat, Austin has his say, De Wijs injury update

Queens Park Rangers had an up and down Easter period with a good win against Coventry City on Good Friday followed by a tough trip to Nottingham Forest on Monday.

3-0 the Hoops beat the Sky Blues with a top performance before things seem to catch up on them as Forest won out 3-1 at the City Ground.

Even so, the R’s still have eyes on the top ten this season and here are the latest headlines to come from W12 ahead of their clash with Sheffield Wednesday this weekend…

Warburton backs players

Speaking after the game, QPR boss Mark Warburton refused to hammer his players and instead reminded them that this is a division where you cannot afford to let your levels drop just for one moment.

The Hoops have been great since the turn of the year but Monday afternoon was a game to forget and Warburton had this to say post-match – via West London Sport:

“There’s no shouting and screaming. We’ve been on a really good run and they deserve enormous credit.

“But what we have to do is recognise the importance of maintaining standards. If standards drop slightly at this level, you get hurt.

“You can’t afford to be slightly off of it. And I thought today we were slightly off of it.”

Austin provides post-Forest reaction

Charlie Austin also offered a measured response on social media after the Forest game, tweeting: ‘You win some, you lose some.”

The striker has been in decent form since arriving in west London and has helped galvanise the side in the months since, so he’ll be eager to help them get back to winning ways against the Owls on Saturday.

Certainly, though, it seems as though QPR are trying to keep things in perspective after the loss.

Jordy de Wijs latest

Finally, an update on Jordy de Wijs.

The defender missed the Forest game with an injury but ahead of the game Mark Warburton revealed that he shouldn’t be too far away.

He told West London Sport:

“He is not quite right but he is training hard and is getting very close now.

“We will hopefully welcome him back in the next coming days.

“It’s the same problem he came off with against Reading. He is out on the training pitch.

“He will be with us in the next couple of days so hopefully not too far away now.”

Time will tell as to whether he is fit for the clash with Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.