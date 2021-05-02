QPR news round-up: Update on interest in Ryan Porteous, futures of Lyndon Dykes and Charlie Austin

Queens Park Rangers have now managed to seal a top-half finish in the Championship thanks to another impressive result beating Stoke City 2-0 at the Bet365 Stadium.

The victory rounds off what has been an excellent second-half of the campaign for Mark Warburton’s side and they have shown that the future is looking bright heading into next season.

The Hoops still have one more game to go to try and finish on a high with their meeting with Luton Town next weekend, that will be a chance for them to sign off with another three points.

Warburton’s men will already be turning their attentions towards the summer transfer window and the areas of their squad that they can look to improve to build on their momentum. As a result, there are already plenty of transfer rumours starting to swirl surrounding the club ahead of what could be a busy window of activity.

With all that in mind, we round-up some of the very latest news concerning the Hoops…

Jack Ross speaks out about QPR’s interest in Ryan Porteous

One player who QPR are already being linked with a potential move for in the summer transfer window is Hibernian’s promising defender Ryan Porteous. According to a report from the Daily Record the Hoops are weighing up whether they should come in with an offer for the defender. He was the subject of a failed £1 million move by Championship rivals Millwall in January.

The report added that QPR knows they will need to significantly up Millwall’s offer for the defender in the summer if they are to make a successful move for him. However, hope has been given to him by the fact that the owner of Hibs has recently suggested that he might be to sell one of their key assets this summer if the offer is right.

However, Hibernian manager Jack Ross has now suggested that the defender is content with life in Scotland and is currently in a strong place at the moment. He, therefore, feels that Proteous will not be rushing for the exit door amid QPR’s interest.

Premier League trio enter race for Lyndon Dykes

QPR could be set to face a real battle to keep hold of star forward Lyndon Dykes in the summer transfer window, with the Scotland international having managed to find a real burst of form over the last few weeks. He has now fired in 12 goals in the Championship in his first season in English football, which is not a bad return at all considering he had struggled for goals at times.

It has been reported by TEAMtalk that all three of Burnley, West Brom and Fulham are interested in making a potential move for Dykes during the summer transfer window. The report suggested that all three clubs have been keeping a watchful eye over the forward’s progress ahead of potentially testing the Rs’ resolve to keep hold of him.

Warburton’s side will surely be hoping that they can keep hold of him having paid around £2 million to bring him into the club last summer. They would likely be set to demand a very hefty price tag for him if he were to sold in the forthcoming window.

Confidence growing over Austin return as MLS emerges as potential destination

Another major signing that QPR will be trying to pull off in the summer transfer window is for forward Charlie Austin to return to the club on a permanent deal from West Brom. Football League World have recently revealed that the Hoops are growing in confidence that a return for the experienced marksman can be sorted out during the window.

It is also reported by Football League World that Austin is aware that he would be required to take a hit on his current level of wages if he is to make a return to the club. The Hoops are thought to be planning to make an offer to him that would include incentives involving bonuses for goals scored and also for things like if the club earn promotion.

However, Football League World also believes that the forward would be interested in making a potential move to the MLS, so if that option opens up for him it could change the landscape of QPR’s hopes of bringing him back to the club.