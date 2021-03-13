QPR news round-up: transfer priority identified, Warburton makes promotion claim, Luke Amos injury update

Things are going rather well for QPR at the minute.

With six wins from their last nine games, Mark Warburton’s side have found themselves climbing up the Championship table in recent weeks, and they go into their clash with Huddersfield on Saturday afternoon just inside the top half of the second-tier standings.

Off the pitch as well, there has been plenty to discuss around QPR, as attention slowly starts to turn to next season, with promotion and relegation during the current campaign both seemingly unlikely.

Here, we’ve a look at some of the big stories to have emerged from the club over the past few days.

Warburton identifies area of improvement for summer spending

With just a few months remaining in the current campaign, it appears as though Warburton is slowly starting to turn his focus towards the summer transfer window.

Now it seems as though one thing that the QPR boss wants to add to his squad in the summer is speed in attack, with the club having lost the services of Eberechi Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel in each of the last two transfer windows.

Indeed, speaking to West London Sport recently, Warburton confirmed that QPR are likely to look to add more pace to their squad when the market reopens at the end of this season.

Promotion hopes assessed

While a promotion push may be beyond them this season, recent form has seemingly got some associated with QPR thinking about a promotion push for next season.

Their tally of 19 points from their last nine games is certainly encouraging, but it seems Warburton is keen to avoid anyone around the club getting carried away with their expectations.

Speaking about the chance of competing for promotion next season, Warburton was quick to point out that there are plenty of clubs in the Championship with a much bigger budget than QPR’s, something he says should increase the expectation on those with greater resources, while also making it harder for Rangers to sign the players they might need to compete for a place in the Premier League.

Luke Amos injury latest

One player who QPR do look well set to have available for them come next season, is midfielder Luke Amos.

Having made a loan move from Tottenham permanent last summer, Amos hasn’t featured for the club since injuring his Anterior Cruciate Ligament against Bournemouth back in October.

However, it seems as though Amos is making good progress in his recovery from that significant setback, with Warburton confirming earlier this week that he expects the 24-year-old to be available for pre-season training, meaning he could be ready to feature come the start of the new campaign.