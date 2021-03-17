QPR news round-up: Summer transfer plans, Fresh competition for Rangers man, Josh McPake latest

Queens Park Rangers face another important week as they aim to head off into the international break in a positive vein of form after stumbling to a defeat against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

That defeat ended a run of back-to-back victories which had pushed the Rs into the top half of the Championship table. Mark Warburton will be looking for his side to stay motivated and picking up points. That will be a test with it seeming like there is not all that much left to play for this term for them considering they are too far off the play-offs to challenge and are pretty much safe.

The Rs face fixtures against both Millwall and Reading which will be a test for them and it will be important that they deliver strong performances to show they have reacted to the Huddersfield loss.

Warburton will also now be casting his eye towards the summer window and assessing where he feels the squad needs improving.

Ahead of what will be a busy few days for the Rs, here we take a look at the latest news concerning QPR…

Warburton outlines QPR’s summer transfer intentions

The Rs are going to face a crucial summer transfer window now with them needing to provide Warburton with the investment so that he can take his side towards the next level. QPR are a solid mid-table team in the Championship now who are capable of beating any team on their day. They just need some added extra quality and consistency to challenge for the top-six.

Speaking to West London Sport, Warburton has set out the Rs’ intentions for the summer window. He has suggested that they are now assessing various transfer targets and are planning to add the right sort of quality to their squad. That is something that the club need to get right and if they do they will be in a strong position.

However, Warburton was also keen to caution that the club will have to be wary of the changes to the rules around signing foreign players after Brexit. He believes that recruitment will have to adapt with there now being some players that will not be able to come to QPR as they would maybe have been allowed to previously.

QPR facing competition for summer move Rangers attacker

QPR are then already be planning over potential targets for the summer transfer window. One player who has already emerged on the club’s radar is Rangers winger Josh McPake. According to Football Insider, the Rs have scouted him during his time out on loan with Forest Green Rovers in League Two and are considering making a move for him in the summer.

However, Warburton’s side are now set to face some strong competition for his signature with reports having emerged that Championship rivals Bristol City are also interested in making a potential move to sign McPake in the summer window.

This could well signal something of a transfer battle between the two clubs and it will certainly be one to keep an eye on over the next few months, and supporters of both clubs might also now be keeping an eye out for how he performs at Forest Green.

Warburton pours cold water on potential QPR interest in McPake

Whilst Bristol City have become the latest club to show an interest in Josh McPake, it does seem that reports of QPR’s interest might have been wide of the mark. With Warburton confirming to the media that he is unaware of where the links to the winger have come from.

The Rs boss suggested that it might just be agent talk trying to get a player a move, and that the rumours surrounding McPake are just another example of how player get linked with clubs all the time without there being much substance to those reports.

It does seem from this update that QPR might not need to be concerned about Bristol City entering the race for the winger’s signature when he leaves Rangers in the summer.