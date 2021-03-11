QPR news round-up: Summer hints, board urged to spend, Warburton eyes areas to improve

Mark Warburton and QPR are up and running again in terms of wins with two from their last two fixtures and they’ll be looking for more of that against Huddersfield Town this weekend.

The Hoops have certainly had a good 2021 and they’ll be looking to push further into the top half of the table and really set themselves up for a good campaign next year.

What headlines are coming from W12 at the moment, then? We take a look…

Warburton hints at summer plans

QPR boss Mark Warburton has hinted recently that he would like to add some more pace to his side.

The loss of Bright Osayi-Samuel in the January window obviously meant that ability to carry the ball quickly up the pitch was diminished a bit.

Chris Willock and Ilias Chair are doing a good job at the moment in behind Charlie Austin but Warburton would like to add more:

“Bright brought us that attribute of pace, which is so vital to many teams. We’ll probably have to look at it in the summer.”

Owners urged to go for it

Kevin Gallen has urged the board to go for it in the summer window and try and build on a positive 2021.

He said:

“They’ve got the basis of a good team. They just need to add to it.

“Are they prepared to really have a little go and say ‘Hey, this is our year’?

“At one stage they’re going to have to have a go again. Why can’t it be next season?”

Certainly, QPR are one of the form teams this calendar year in the Championship with Mark Warburton making some nice tweaks to his approach and if further players can be brought in to help that in the summer next year could be a good one for sure.

Mark Warburton eyes area for improvement

Warburton was pleased his side saw out a 1-0 win earlier this week against Wycombe but urged his side to be more ruthless in front of goal.

Rangers hit the post twice during the game against the Chairboys and had other openings but were sometimes guilty of lacking that last bit of quality in the final third to put the game to bed.

The manager is clearly looking for a bit more in front of goal in games to come:

“We closed it out but we’ve got to be more ruthless and more clinical.

“We got the goal and played some good football, but we’ve got to be more clinical in that final third.”