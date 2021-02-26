QPR news round-up: Stefan Johansen’s Fulham future, interest in Ipswich man, misfiring striker is backed

Queens Park Rangers are having an excellent time at the moment.

Despite a shaky start to the season the Hoops have really kicked on since the turn of the year and are currently on a run of five games without defeat.

With a third of the season left there’s still an outside chance of QPR making a late push for the play-0ffs, but what’s the latest news to come from West London?

Here’s the latest news to come from W12…

Stefan Johansen

The QPR loan star has opened the door to stay at the club beyond the end of the season.

Johansen is currently on loan from Premier League side Fulham but has suggested that the chance to stay in West London could be too good to turn down.

Speaking to Norwegian TV station TV2, Johansen said: ““It is very uncertain, if I am to be completely honest,” he explained.

“I have received signals from the club (QPR) that they may want to take me on, so it will be a process when I return.

“But I want to play football and I still feel that I have a lot to contribute.”

He added: ““You have a family solution where you have a daughter who goes to school and things like that, so it was really ideal with QPR.

“We get to stay in the same place, it only takes five to 10 minutes longer (to get to training) and it is a traditional club that has a big name in England. It fits perfectly, both in terms of theirs and my situation.”

The ultimate 2021 QPR quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 What area are QPR based in? North London East London South London West London

Interest in League One star

Queens Park Rangers are reportedly interested in Ipswich Town star Andre Dozzell, according to TWTD.co.uk.

The Tractorboys star has been hugely impressive so far this term leading to reports that clubs in the Championship could be interested in making a summer move.

Blackburn Rovers are also said to be keen, meaning that the Hoops will have competition if they want to get the deal done.

Gaffer backs Lyndon Dykes

Mark Warburton has said that he’s pleased with :Lyndon Dykes’ performances despite his lack of luck in front of goal.

The striker hasn’t scored since the end of November, but according to the QPR boss, he’s still happy with his contribution to the team’s cause.

As quoted by West London Sport, Warburton said: “When strikers have a barren spell, what do they do? They keep working, keep trying and work for the team, and he does that.

“He had that great touch for that chance early in the game and I have no problems with Lyndon, Macca (Macauley Bonee) or Charlie (Austin).

“The boys are working tirelessly and making a contribution to the team’s performance.”