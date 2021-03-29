QPR news round-up: Signing close, scouts in League One, Austin discusses West Brom

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to kick off the final part of the season in fine style with a win over Coventry City on Good Friday.

The Hoops travelled to the Sky Blues early on in the season and lost 3-2 at St Andrew’s but a lot has changed since then and they’ll be looking to underline that with a win at the end of the week.

What news is coming out of W12 at the moment, though?

We take a look…

Jordy de Wijs close to signing

Jordy de Wijs is expected to complete a permanent deal to join Queens Park Rangers in the near future, as per the Hull Daily Mail.

The report was around the contract situations some of the Hull players have at the moment and De Wijs was mentioned, with them writing it is expected he will stay at QPR.

He’s become a real solid member of the side since making his long-awaited debut and should be a signing QPR fans get behind.

Scouts in League One

As per the Sunderland Echo, QPR sent scouts to the Memorial Stadium to watch Bristol Rovers take on Sunderland.

It’s unclear who the Hoops were taking a look at but the report mentions that the likes of Newcastle United were also there so clearly some talents are catching the eye.

QPR will look to be astute again in the summer window and we’ll see who they sign.

Charlie Austin on West Brom

Another loan signing QPR fans would like to see made permanent is surely that of Charlie Austin.

The striker has done a great job since arriving from West Brom but it remains to be seen if the Hoops can put something together on a permanent basis.

Certainly, though, he has revealed how he found it tough at Albion under Slaven Bilic, telling Soccer AM – via West Brom News:

“It just didn’t work out.

“The manager went in a different direction and signed two centre-forwards for £15million-plus and it was like, he’s always going to go for that even when results weren’t great he wasn’t changing it.

“Monday to Friday it was just training then coming in Saturday morning training with the fitness coach, like three or four of us, that was the tough side of it.”

The ultimate QPR shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?

1 of 18 Who is QPR's current shirt sponsor? Senate Bespoke Football Index Errea Coca Cola