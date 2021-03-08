QPR news round-up: Player open to exit, Injury return v Wycombe, Warburton sends Rangers message

Queens Park Rangers got back on the victory trail at the weekend with a good win against Bristol City.

Two relatively early goals set the Hoops on the way on Saturday with Ilias Chair converting a lovely cross from Todd Kane before Rob Dickie doubled the R’s’ lead.

The games keep on coming, though, and the Hoops will now be fully focused on Tuesday night with them welcoming Wycombe Wanderers to the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium.

Ahead of the game, here are some of the main headlines coming out of W12 in this latest round-up…

Geoff Cameron back fit

Geoff Cameron has been passed fit for QPR’s clash with Wycombe tomorrow night.

He missed the game with Bristol City at the weekend through injury but should be back to challenge for a spot in defence.

Jordy de Wijs made his long-awaited debut against the Robins and impressed but it remains to be seen if Mark Warburton decides to play the Dutchman again so soon after a long spell without injury.

Liam Kelly open to Motherwell stay

Liam Kelly has revealed he would be open to staying at Motherwell past the end of the season with him currently at the club on loan.

The Hoops currently have Seny Dieng firmly as number one and with Joe Lumley seemingly number 2 after his on loan earlier this season, the club might be open to Kelly leaving.

Time will tell.

Mark Warburton sends Rangers title message

Finally, Mark Warburton has sent his congratulations to Rangers after they won the Scottish Premiership title to bring to an end Celtic’s dominance.

The Gers have had to wait a long time and have had to work their way up the Scottish football system once more – with Warburton at the helm at one point.

He told Sky Sports he expects the Gers to now kick on further.

