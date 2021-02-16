QPR news round-up: Lyndon Dykes latest, player injury blow, January transfer target moves elsewhere

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to get another important win under their belts tomorrow night in the Championship as they take on Brentford.

The Hoops ended a winless streak at home last time out against Blackburn Rovers and, after an enforced extended break thanks to the game at Rotherham being postponed last weekend, they are back on their own patch against the Bees.

Indeed, we kick off our news round-up for the Hoops with a story concerning tomorrow’s game…

Lyndon Dykes available

Lyndon Dykes is available for selection, manager Mark Warburton confirmed to the R’s’ official Twitter account.

The forward got a whack to the head against Blackburn and was a doubt for the Rotherham game before it got cancelled but he is free to play against the Bees tomorrow.

A boost, then, as he’ll no doubt be up for the physical challenge against their defence.

Masterson injury blow

On the flipside, QPR loanee Conor Masterson has seen his season hit by a long term injury with him currently at Swindon Town.

Manager John Sheridan explained to the Swindon Advertiser – via the Irish Independent:

“Conor has a long-term injury.

“Our physio is liaising with QPR to see what is the best course of action for his recovery and treatment. We’ll do what’s best and what’s right for the lad, but he’s got quite a serious injury. I wouldn’t like to say whether we’ve seen the last of him, but it’s looking likely that he’ll miss about 10-12 weeks.”

A blow for the player who had only moved to Swindon in January to start getting more game-time after being behind the likes of Yoann Barbet and Rob Dickie in the QPR pecking order.

January target Levitt makes move

Finally, reported January target Dylan Levitt has headed out on loan to Croatia from Manchester United.

He was at Charlton Athletic for the start of the season but struggled for game-time.

Even so, the Hoops were linked with him back in the winter window but nothing came of it, and he’s now heading to the continent for a different experience as he joins Nogometni Klub Istra 1961 on loan.

