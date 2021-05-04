QPR news round-up: Dykes destined for higher level, linked player available, Kakay makes vow

Just the one game remains in the Sky Bet Championship for Queens Park Rangers this season as they take on Luton Town this weekend in what is a bit of a dead rubber.

Of course, there’s little to play for between the two teams but both can look back on this season with pride at how they have progressed.

Indeed, big summers await for the pair and QPR will be eager to keep improving and set themselves up for a promotion push next season in the second tier.

What news stories are doing the rounds concerning the R’s right now, though? We take a look…

Osman Kakay makes vow

Osman Kakay has vowed to keep improving and pushing for a first-team spot after getting his first goal at the weekend in the win over Stoke City.

He’s come back into the side at the expense of Todd Kane in recent weeks and will be pushing himself to try and ensure he stays there for next season.

Quoted by the Ealing Times, he said:

“I think all of us have been really resilient, ruthless in front of goal and we’ve got that winning mentality right now.

“I think I’m a versatile player, I know I have to improve my game at right wingback especially.

“It’s more about getting end product at the moment, getting the final third and hopefully I can continue doing that and really push for a starting position.”

Warburton predicts Dykes to keep climbing

Quoted by Not the Old Firm, QPR boss Mark Warburton has suggested that Lyndon Dykes will be playing at a higher level in the future.

He said:

“For me, there is no doubt about what Lyndon can achieve. He can go and play at a much higher level — at the highest level.

“He is still a young guy catching up with the academy education he never had. But he has shown the outstanding work ethic that will get him there. And what a summer he has in front of him with Scotland. He has had a lot to deal with in terms of development, barren patches and criticism.

“He’s also had to deal with the demands of the Championship where every game is a challenge. It’s not a league where you can rest a couple of players and think you will be fine, because anyone can beat anyone. Half the teams in the league or more will have budgets as big as Rangers or Celtic, so it’s a big, high-intensity, demanding league.”

Dykes has really come into form of late and is being linked with several clubs at the moment. QPR will probably feel they can keep a hold of him for next season but if they do not go up and he keeps improving perhaps next year he will move.

Pritchard available

QPR were reported as keen on Huddersfield Town Alex Pritchard back in January and if they want to get him in in the summer it looks as though they’re going to get the chance to do so.

As per Yorkshire Live, he is set to leave the Terriers this summer after failing to get into the first-team regularly under Carlos Corberan.

He knows Warburton from their time together at Brentford so perhaps a reunification is on the cards.