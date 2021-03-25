QPR news round-up: Decision due on player future, Austin defends Leeds man, Dickie sends squad message

Queens Park Rangers will be looking forward to the season resuming after the international break as they look to finish as high as possible in the second-tier table.

Rangers have had a fine 2021 with their January arrivals spurring them on and it looks as though next season could well be a good one if they can build on that and add in the summer window.

Whilst we wait to see what happens there, though, here are some of the more immediate headlines coming out of the west London club:

QPR decision due on Ramkilde

Marco Ramkilde is a player we saw briefly at the end of last season with QPR offering him a year-long contract with an option of another year if he could shake off injury problems and prove himself.

However, the forward has been plagued with fitness issues and Les Ferdinand has labelled his season a ‘disaster.’

QPR will make a decision on him soon and he could well be leaving on a free.

Austin discusses ‘football snobbery’

Speaking to talksport, Charlie Austin has suggested that Patrick Bamford is currently falling foul of ‘football snobbery,’ something he felt he suffered against when at QPR in his prime.

Reflecting on Bamford’s lack of England call-up, Austin managed to draw comparisons between his own situation and that of the Leeds United forward:

‘That still hurts me and disappoints me. I scored 18 Premier League goals for a QPR team that got relegated.

‘To be rewarded with an England call-up was great, but to be rewarded with an England cap would have capped off an incredible year for me personally.

‘It just wasn’t meant to be. That’s probably one regret I have in my career.

‘I’ve not spoken to Roy Hodgson since. You have big decisions to make as England boss.

‘I think that goes against a lot of people [not playing for a top-six club.]

‘That’s going against Patrick Bamford right now, because that’s football snobbery. It’s just the way it is. Sometimes faces don’t fit.’

Dickie urges strong finish

Finally, in an interview with the club’s official website, QPR defender Rob Dickie has said that the Hoops’ squad wants to finish as high as they can after what has been a fine turn around in form in 2021.

Indeed, the defender cited the new signings as part of the reason for them kicking on up the table and though a play-off finish is pretty unlikely now, they can still aim to end the season in the top ten and build for what could be a good 21/22 season:

“The new signings have made a big difference, however added to that, the lads have stepped up massively as a result.

“I think we initially needed that run of three, four or five games or so in January to give us a lot of confidence and belief and since then we haven’t really looked back, our form has seemed to have turned and we want that to continue.

“We are showing our potential now, we have a really good squad here. We want to push on and finish the season as high as possible.”