QPR news round-up: Charlie Austin’s Birmingham City admission, Warburton on selections, defender close to return

Queens Park Rangers are hoping for a big end to the season.

Despite struggling early in the campaign the Hoops are currently sitting in a safe mid-table position with a third of the season to go.

That means that Mark Warburton’s side have the chance to really kick on.

A handful of good results could see the club propel themselves into the top half of the table – something that supporters would love to see.

But if that’s to happen the club will need to keep themselves on track with results on the pitch.

Here’s the latest news to come out of W12…

Mark Warburton on big selection calls

The QPR boss has explained that many decisions his makes regarding team selections are to ensure that his players avoid injury.

Warburton has come in for criticism due to rotating the Hoops’ best stars, but according to the boss there’s a good reason behind the tough decisions that he’s made.

Speaking to West London Sport, Warburton said: “It’s important to get the message across because supporters will naturally say ‘Keep him on. Why aren’t you playing him? Why isn’t he on for 90 minutes’? It’s because he can’t. We’ll lose them (to injury).

“I was delighted to get even a half out of Charlie on Saturday. It was touch-and-go whether he could even play. Likewise Stefan Johansen. Likewise Geoff Cameron.

“I looked after Lee Wallace because of the amount of miles he’d done and I wanted to make sure he was available for us.

“We really have to look after the players. We’re privy to information the supporters are not.

“Ilias Chair for example; his high-speed runs were down significantly in the previous game.

“Here’s a young guy who loves his football and wants to be on the pitch every minute.

“But when the data’s telling you that the legs are heavy and the tank’s empty, you’ve got to look after them.

“If you don’t then you lose them to injury. And if you get a two-week injury now, you’re missing five games because of the schedule. So we have to take care.”

The ultimate 2021 QPR quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 What area are QPR based in? North London East London South London West London

Charlie Austin opens up on Geoff Cameron dispute

The QPR forward has revealed that he had an argument with Geoff Cameron following the match with Birmingham City.

Queens Park Rangers allowed a 1-0 lead to slip as they ended up losing 2-1 against the Blues, something that the West Brom loan star has revealed led to some strong words in the dressing room.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Austin added: “Me and Geoff Cameron, after the game, had a little moan at each other. He came in saying it wasn’t good enough, I replied that we gotta defend better.

“We have a full argument in front of the team and then Stef stood up and said ‘woah, woah, woah, it’s my fault, I should have killed the game off. It was poor from me’.

“Me and Geoff just looked at each other and went ‘I’m glad he just said that!’.

“It depends on the player. Stef’s Norwegian captain, should have scored to make it 2-0 and he knows that, he stood up in front of us and held his hands up.”

He added: “It’s the sign of a good team because you want the best for each other. There’s a fine line, of course there is, but the best teams will argue for sure.”

Jordy de Wijs being lined up for Bristol City clash

The QPR defender could be ready to make his debut this weekend, according to West London Sport.

Jordy de Wijs joined the club on loan from Hull City in January but is yet to appear for the Hoops due to injury.

However after appearing for the under-23s on Tuesday it seems that the 26-year-old could be ready to make his first appearance for Mark Warburton’s side.