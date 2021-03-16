QPR news round-up: Agreement reached with midfielder, Rangers man is transfer target, focus on Millwall

Queens Park Rangers are sitting comfortably in mid-table as we approach the final part of the Championship season.

Considering the R’s were flirting with relegation just a matter of months ago, Mark Warburton will be relieved with how his side have pulled clear in 2021, but he will still want more from his team.

The additions in the New Year have made a big difference, and another productive summer window is required for QPR to push on next season.

With games to play, and transfer talk building, there’s a lot going on with the Londoners, and here we provide you with the latest…

Youngster signs R’s deal

The club confirmed on their official site yesterday that they had agreed a deal with midfielder Reece Cole until the end of the season.

The former Brentford man is going to link up with the U23s for now, although he will obviously hope to impress in the coming months to earn a longer deal.

Josh McPake emerges as transfer target

As mentioned, attention is already switching to the summer market, and Football Insider have claimed that Rangers winger McPake is a target for the R’s.

They state that scouts watched the youngster in action for Harrogate, where he is on loan, against Forest Green at the weekend. Whether this will result in a formal offer to the Glasgow outfit remains to be seen, but the 19-year-old seems to be a target, and his deal at Ibrox expires in 2022.

Focus on Millwall

The only thing on Warburton’s mind right now will be preparing the team for the clash against Millwall tomorrow night.

This is the latest game in a busy schedule for the R’s, so Warburton may have to consider making a few tweaks in order to keep people fresh, whilst he may drop players following the defeat to Huddersfield last time out. Either way, he has some big calls to make for the game.