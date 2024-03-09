Highlights Hayden's future at Newcastle United is uncertain, with the Premier League club looking to offload him in the summer to cut costs.

QPR is considering a permanent offer for Hayden, who has become a key player in their attempt to avoid relegation to League One.

Hayden's high wages could be a major obstacle in any potential deal, making it necessary for him to consider a pay cut for a move.

QPR midfielder Isaac Hayden has been told he has no future at his parent club Newcastle United.

According to Chronicle Live, the 28-year-old will be free to leave the Magpies in the summer.

Hayden is currently on loan in the Championship with QPR, where he has made seven league appearances since joining in the January market (all stats from Fbref).

The experienced player has become a key figure in Martí Cifuenetes’ side, as the London club looks to avoid relegation to League One.

Hayden spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Standard Liege, where he earned just 10 appearances before making the switch to the second division of English football.

Isaac Hayden transfer latest

It has been reported that Hayden’s future lies away from parent club Newcastle, with the top flight club hoping to offload him at the end of the term.

The Premier League side are hoping to get rid of players off their wage bill this summer, which means that they will be open to offers for the Englishman.

It’s believed that Hayden is currently on £50,000 per week, and he has a contract that runs until the summer of 2026.

It remains to be seen whether QPR would be willing to make a permanent offer for the player in the summer, with any potential decision from Loftus Road likely having to wait until their league status for next year is confirmed.

The club has moved out of the relegation zone in the Championship, but their safety in the second tier is far from certain.

If they can avoid relegation, then perhaps that could open the door for a permanent move to QPR in the summer.

However, his £50,000-a-week wages are likely to be a stumbling block in any potential deal, even if Newcastle make him available at a cut-rate price.

Whatever the case is with QPR, it is clear that Hayden’s future lies away from St. James’ Park, which could also open the door to other Championship sides to make a permanent offer in the summer.

QPR league position

Rangers had been in the relegation zone for much of the campaign prior to their recent run of positive form.

The gap to the bottom three is still just one point, but the club will be feeling a lot better about their survival chances now that they have moved up to 19th in the table.

Cifuentes has earned a lot of plaudits for his work with the team since replacing Gareth Ainsworth in late October.

Hayden has been a positive January signing for QPR

Hayden has performed well for QPR since making the switch to the club in January, and has played his part in lifting the team out of the bottom three.

If the club can survive in the Championship this season, then it would make sense for them to pursue a permanent move.

Given the regular playing time Hayden is receiving at Loftus Road, that could be a deal that makes sense for all parties.

However, Hayden will likely have to take a pay cut to make the switch from Newcastle, as it’s unlikely QPR could afford a wage that high.