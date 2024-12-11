This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Having not won since August, late November and early December provided Marti Cifuentes with some respite as his side picked up eight points from a possible 12.

Victories over Cardiff City and Norwich City combined with stalemates against Stoke City and Watford have given Queens Park Rangers a significant boost and they currently sit in 20th place ahead of a Wednesday night fixture against Oxford United.

The Oxford game offers them a great chance to make it three wins out of five, with Des Buckingham's side winning just one of their last 13 games.

However, despite improvements, QPR fans will know all too well that they can quickly be dragged back into that relegation zone if performances begin to slip.

Therefore, utilising the January market is crucial, as injury issues continue to persist for Cifuentes.

Pundit backs Cifuentes to target a new striker at QPR

With this in mind, we spoke to our resident Hoops fan pundit, Louis Moir, to get his take on what transfer demands the Spaniard should have in the upcoming window.

Posed the above question, Moir said: "I think it is obvious what we need. Marti has come out and said that he has made it clear to the club.

"The striker situation is bad. The only first-team strikers are both injured and Zan Celar looks to have suffered a bad injury, so we are left with young and inexperienced players.

"We need to address it. We haven't targeted that position in years. Whether it is loans, free transfers, or buying players, we need to sign one or two strikers in January.

"Because of the position we are in and the current injury crisis, I think it will happen, but we have to get the recruitment right and hope there are players available who can come in and do a job for us."

QPR need more goals

QPR's main issue this season has been finding the back of the net on a regular basis. Over 19 games, they have managed a disappointing total of just 18 goals, making this the third-worst attacking record in the division.

Least goals scored in the Championship (As of Wednesday 11th December) Rank Team Goals Scored 21 Preston 18 21 QPR 18 23 Cardiff 17 24 Hull 17

While injuries to key players such as Ilias Chair, Karamoko Dembélé, and the aforementioned Celar and Frey have not helped, the squad as a whole lacks the firepower needed to suggest they can find their shooting boots.

Therefore, January could provide an opportune moment to find not only a player who can score frequently but also one that will create chances for those around him.

With Dembélé out until spring-time, and Chair persistently picking up knocks, this issue needs addressing urgently, otherwise they risk being drawn into a relegation battle in the latter months of the season.