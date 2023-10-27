Highlights QPR's board may replace Gareth Ainsworth if his struggles persist, and a return for Neil Warnock could improve the situation.

Ainsworth has struggled since returning to QPR, winning only five of his 27 games in charge.

QPR currently sits 23rd in the standings and another setback could force a managerial change, according to Carlton Palmer.

QPR's board could be forced into making a managerial change if Gareth Ainsworth's struggles do not ease at Loftus Road.

That's according to Carlton Palmer, who has suggested that a return to the club for Neil Warnock may be a good idea to help improve the situation for the Hoops.

How have things gone for Gareth Ainsworth at QPR?

Having previously spent a long spell with the R's as a player between 2003 and 2010, Ainsworth returned to the club to take charge as manager back in February this year.

However, results have been hard to come by for the 50-year-old since he made the move back to Loftus Road from Wycombe.

To date, Ainsworth has won just five of his 27 games in charge of the R's in all competitions. Having only narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship at the end of last season, the Hoops are now once again battling to avoid the drop into League One in the current campaign.

Following their 2-0 defeat away at West Brom on Tuesday night, Ainsworth's side have taken just eight points from 13 league games since the start of the campaign.

That means they currently sit 23rd in the second-tier standings, six points adrift of safety as things stand.

The R's face a daunting task at the weekend when they host league leaders Leicester City at Loftus Road, and Palmer believes another setback in that fixture could force the hand of QPR, when it comes to the future of Ainsworth.

What has Palmer said about Ainsworth's position at QPR?

While Palmer admits he does not want to advocate for any manager losing his job, he does admit QPR will not want to leave it too late to make a change, to ensure they have enough time to things around.

As a result, the former England international seemingly feels that the R's may need to consider their managerial options if Ainsworth is unable to change things quickly.

When asked by Football League World if he thinks defeat to Leicester could spell the end for Ainsworth at QPR, Palmer said: "I don't advocate for any manager to lose their job, however, Gareth Ainsworth, manager of QPR, must be walking a tightrope.

"Five straight defeats, six points from safety, languishing second from bottom in the Championship, I can't see the hierarchy of QPR letting the situation continue for much longer.

"Of course, you want to give the manager every opportunity but, there is a point where you have to say 'if we make a change, we are giving the incoming manager every to resurrect the situation'.

"Sounds like a job for Neil Warnock to me."

QPR's Next Five Fixtures Date Kick-Off Time Opposition Venue 28/10/23 15:00 Leicester City Loftus Road 04/11/23 15:00 Rotherham United New York Stadium 11/11/23 15:00 Bristol City Loftus Road 25/11/23 15:00 Norwich City Carrow Road 28/11/23 19:45 Stoke City Loftus Road

Warnock was previously manager of QPR between March 2010 and January 2012, winning the Championship title during the 2010/11 season.

He then won two out of four games during a caretaker spell in charge of the club between November and December 2015.

Would this be a sensible change for QPR to make?

There is certainly an argument that if Ainsworth cannot turn things around for the club, then this sort of change could be well worth considering for QPR.

The pressure is already building on Ainsworth, and you feel there is a desire for change around Loftus Road, with the club seemingly destined for League One as things stand.

By contrast, Warnock showed with Huddersfield Town last season that he is still more than capable of getting clubs out of trouble in a Championship relegation battle.

Following his departure from the Terriers earlier this season, he has also indicated he has no interest in retiring yet, and given he knows QPR well already, that could potentially make this a reunion that suits all involved.