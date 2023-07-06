It is set to be an interesting couple of months at QPR as Gareth Ainsworth strives to ensure that he can assemble a squad that is stronger than the one that ended the 2022/23 season.

The Rs enjoyed a productive start to the last campaign under Mick Beale's stewardship, however, it turned out to be an extremely poor second half to the season and the West London club found themselves in a relegation scrap.

Under Beale, the Rs looked nailed on to be a part of the promotion conversation

Not only will Ainsworth be keen to strengthen his squad to ensure that his side are nowhere near the Championship relegation places during the upcoming campaign, there are also a few individuals who could be heading for pastures new, and subsequently, they will need replacing.

One player that has been attracting interest, and is now seemingly edging closer to securing a move away is goalkeeper Seny Dieng, who has spent a number of years as the club's number one and has been an integral performer during that time.

Which Nottingham Forest player should Ainsworth have his eyes on for QPR?

According to talkSPORT's Alex Crook, it is fellow Championship club Middlesbrough who are looking likely to win the race for the experienced shot-stopper, with his update suggesting that the two clubs have agreed upon a £2 million fee.

The Senegal international attracted interest from Everton ahead of the last transfer window, meaning that the Rs will have been preparing for his potential departure for quite some time.

Despite having time on their side to assess Dieng replacements, Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Ethan Horvath is a name that the Rs might not have thought would have been attainable during the course of the season.

The American international spent the last campaign on loan at Luton Town as the Hatters secured promotion to the Premier League, but despite possessing the option to make his move to Kenilworth Road permanent, the Hatters turned down the opportunity to sign Horvath.

Why should QPR have Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Ethan Horvath in their sights?

Horvath has now won two promotions to the Premier League in the last two seasons, however, both Forest and Luton have skeptical about presenting him with a Premier League opportunity.

That it is not a swipe at Horvath and his ability but it is also more of a reflection of the quality that both clubs could/can attract by securing promotion to England's top-flight.

Horvath provided a consistent service at Luton last time out, proving to be comfortable with the ball at his feet, whilst he made some important saves at important times to aid Luton as they emerged victorious at Wembley in late May.

A goalkeeper who knows the league well and has good experience of thriving at the top end of the division, QPR should at least be considering the USMNT goalkeeper as an option as Dieng's future looks increasingly uncertain.

He is still just 28 years of age too, meaning he is not only a signing for the here and now but can play a part in the club's future too.