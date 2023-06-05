After managing to retain their Championship status for another year during the previous term, Queens Park Rangers will be determined to move forward as a club when the 2023/24 campaign gets underway in August.

The R's have already made some considerable alterations to their squad ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

As confirmed by QPR's official website last month, Luke Amos, Leon Balogun, Olamide Shodipo, Charlie Owens and Ody Alfa will all leave Loftus Road upon the expiry of their contracts at the end of June.

Conor Masterson meanwhile has sealed a permanent switch to Gillingham following his recent loan spell with the League Two outfit.

The R's also recently waved goodbye to loanees Tim Iroegbunam, Tyler Roberts, Ethan Laird and Jamal Lowe.

One of the individuals who is still on the books at QPR, but is now expected to move on to pastures new, is Rob Dickie.

What has been said about Rob Dickie's imminent departure from QPR?

According to The Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath, Bristol City are set to sign Dickie from QPR in a deal which could be worth up to £1m.

As per West London Sport, Dickie was said to be keen on securing a move away from Loftus Road.

QPR will receive a fee for the defender due to the fact that his current deal runs until 2024.

When you consider that the R's are no longer able to turn to fellow centre-backs Balogun and Masterson for inspiration, they will certainly need to prioritise adding to their squad in this area of the pitch following this update on Dickie's future.

One of the individuals who R's boss Gareth Ainsworth must consider making a move for is Luke McNally.

Why should QPR launch a swoop for Burnley's Luke McNally?

Signed by Burnley from Oxford United last year, the defender was only utilised on four occasions by the club before sealing a temporary switch to Coventry City in January.

During his spell with the Sky Blues, McNally produced a host of fantastic performances in the Championship.

The 23-year-old made 2.3 tackles, 2.5 interceptions and 4.9 interceptions per game in a Coventry shirt as he recorded a club-high average WhoScored match rating of 7.32 at this level.

McNally also won four aerial duels per match and registered a pass success rate of 71.2%.

While a permanent move may not be financially viable for QPR, they may be able to secure the services of McNally on loan as the defender could be surplus to requirements at Burnley as the club prepares for a return to the Premier League.

Instead of being forced to settle for a cameo role in the upcoming campaign, joining a club like QPR will allow the defender to make further strides in terms of his development as he is more likely to feature week-in, week-out in the second tier.

Capable of playing in a three-man, or a two-man defence, McNally will be confident in his ability to make an immediate impact for the R's and fill the void left by Dickie.

QPR will have to act quickly when it comes to this particular pursuit as the exceptional standard of the defender's performances for Coventry would not have gone unnoticed by other Championship sides.

McNally's arrival may force fellow centre-backs Jimmy Dunne and Jake Clarke-Salter to step up their performances levels, which in turn could have a positive impact on QPR's fortunes in the second tier over the course of the 2023/24 season.