QPR must sort out this key position if they’re to have any success in the second-half of the season: Comment

QPR have had a very inconsistent first-half of their Championship campaign and will be hoping to improve upon it in the coming months.

The R’s were at one point, fourth in the division in mid-October, but results have not gone well since and they have failed to shut out opposition strike-forces as they struggle to keep clean sheets.

One area of specific weakness comes in what is a very crucial position for any side at any level of football. This is the goalkeeper.

A lot of mistakes have been made by current keeper Joe Lumley, and despite being dropped earlier in the season, he hasn’t yet improved as the R’s would have liked.

His confidence is clearly shot and he needs a lift but he’s not going to get that any time soon, especially playing behind a defence that has conceded the second most league goals in the division so far this season.

QPR, in order to improve, need to bring in a new goalkeeper. Warburton clearly doesn’t trust Liam Kelly enough to start him consistently yet so in January the club must attempt to bring in a keeper who is already at the required standard and can come in and play immediately.

It is alright blaming the defence for numerous goals conceded, but if your keeper is making silly mistakes that are leading to big goals in games then you simply have to replace him.

Lumley once more flapped at a cross on Sunday, and spilt it into the path of Hull midfielder George Honeyman who managed to tap home with ease. It changed the complexion of the game, and gave the Tigers a route back into the fixture.

This should be QPR’s main target, and if they can bring in an experienced goalkeeper then maybe he could also improve the duo at the club, especially Lumley, who is still very young and could have a very bright career ahead of himself.