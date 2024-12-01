It has been an incredibly disappointing start to the season for Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.

QPR achieved safety last season following a remarkable turnaround under Marti Cifuentes, and they were one of the form teams in the division in the second half of the campaign, losing just four of their final 19 games.

Many expected the R's to climb the table this season, and the positivity around the club increased after what seemed to be a decent summer transfer window, with nine new signings arriving at Loftus Road.

QPR summer signings Player From Loan/Permanent Paul Nardi Gent Permanent Harrison Ashby Newcastle United Loan Hevertton Santos Estrela de Amadora Permanent Liam Morrison Bayern Munich Permanent Jonathan Varane Sporting Gijon Permanent Nicolas Madsen Westerlo Permanent Karamoko Dembele Brest Loan Koki Saito Lommel Loan Zan Celar Lugano Permanent

However, after a poor opening few months of the campaign, the Hoops find themselves languishing towards the bottom of the table, and their plight has been one of the biggest surprises in the Championship this season.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Cifuentes will no doubt be keen to strengthen his squad as he looks to guide his side clear of danger, and we looked at two players the R's should be keeping tabs on.

Tyler Bindon

QPR's survival push last season was built on the defensive improvements overseen by Cifuentes, but that solidity at the back has been lost this campaign, and it is one area of the team that the Spaniard may be keen to bolster.

One name he could potentially consider is Reading defender Tyler Bindon, who has starred since making the move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium from Los Angeles FC last summer.

Bindon was one of the shining lights in a difficult campaign for the Royals last season, and he scored two goals and provided one assist in 44 games to help Ruben Selles' side stay in League One.

In a sign of just how highly Bindon is rated, Premier League giants Arsenal were said to have sent scouts to watch him in action last September, and he has also established himself as a regular for New Zealand over the past year, scoring his first goal for his country in the 8-1 win over Vanuatu during the recent international break.

Bindon has enjoyed an excellent start to the season for Reading, but with his contract set to expire in the summer, they could face the prospect of losing him in January, and Blackburn Rovers are said to be interested in the 19-year-old.

Given the ongoing takeover uncertainty at the Berkshire outfit, Bindon could be available for a cut-price fee in the winter window, and with defensive reinforcements desperately needed, the Hoops should join the race for his signature.

Kwame Poku

In addition to their defensive problems, QPR have also struggled in front of goal this season, and that is a dangerous combination that could result in relegation.

Cifuentes may be keen to sign a new striker in January, but with funds likely to be limited, he may be forced to stick with the likes of Michael Frey, Zan Celar and Alfie Lloyd, and he could instead turn his attention to the wide areas.

It is possible that the R's existing strikers could thrive with better service, and one player who may be capable of providing that is Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku.

Poku has established a reputation as one of the standout players in League One in recent years, and he scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 49 games last season to help Posh reach the play-offs and win the EFL Trophy.

After a stunning start to this campaign, Poku looks on course to comfortably beat both his goal and assist tally from last term, and he will surely be on the radar of Championship clubs in January.

Peterborough will be reluctant to lose Poku in the middle of a promotion push, but with his contract due to run out in the summer, they may be forced to cash in on him in January, which could open the door for the Hoops to make a move.