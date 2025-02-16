Queens Park Rangers have secured some excellent deals over the years, but they have also made some disastrous ones.

This season has been no different and some of those they welcomed in the summer have struggled to find form at Loftus Road.

New striker Zan Celar didn't net a single goal in his opening 16 games of the season and, despite making an impressive start to the season, Karamoko Dembélé's injury has hindered his ability to make an impact during his loan spell from Brest.

However, these deals pale in comparison to some of the truly dreadful transfers we've witnessed from the Hoops over the years. With that in mind, Football League World has outlined five of the most significant transfer blunders in QPR’s history.

Esteban Granero

The first player that may spring to mind for QPR fans is Esteban Granero, who was signed by the club for £9 million from Real Madrid in 2012.

Arriving from one of the most famous clubs in the world, it was hoped that the Spaniard would bring that dynamism and creativity to the Hoops' midfield.

Unfortunately, that never materialised, and despite showing glimpses of quality in his early appearances under Mark Hughes, he struggled to deliver consistently enough to earn a regular spot in the starting XI under replacement manager Harry Redknapp.

Relegation to the second tier arrived and in the summer he returned to Spain to join up with Real Sociedad on a loan deal. This eventually turned into a permanent departure and Granero left Loftus Road having contributed one goal and one assist in 28 games.

Jordan Mutch

Jordan Mutch performed superbly well in the Premier League for Cardiff City in the 2013-14 campaign as he netted seven goals and provided five assists for the Bluebirds. It was no surprise then when the Hoops forked out £6 million for the midfielder and offered him a four-year deal.

Unfortunately, it quickly became apparent that the move wasn't going to work out and the former Birmingham City player made just 11 appearances for the R's.

That summer he would transfer to Crystal Palace for £4.75 million, meaning the net loss was somewhat acceptable for the club but it was still a poor piece of incoming business.

Christopher Samba

The third of a disastrous period of signings at Loftus Road, Christopher Samba made a £12.5 million move to QPR in January 2013, but he lasted just half a season at Loftus Road after the club were relegated.

Making a name for himself previously at Blackburn Rovers, the defender struggled to hit the same heights he had previously set at Ewood Park.

Christopher Samba Blackburn Rovers Active Years 2007-2012 Appearances 185 Minutes 15,968 Goals 18

Once again, the R's didn't suffer much of a net loss by selling him for £12 million, but they surely expected more out of a defender who was previously one of the best in England's top flight.

Federico Macheda

Federico Macheda announced himself on the biggest stage when he scored a late winner for Manchester United in a 3-2 win against Aston Villa.

However, his career diminished into obscurity and along the way he spent an unsuccessful loan spell at QPR. Heading to Loftus Road in January 2012, the Italian only played six games, as he accrued just 33 minutes of action in the Premier League with an ankle injury hampering his gametime.

While he did little to affect their finances, it is fair to say they expected far more from a player who arrived with a decent pedigree.

Sandro

Sandro arrived at QPR for £6 million on the back of 106 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur, and it seemed like he would be an ideal midfielder to help secure their Premier League status.

Unfortunately, as with many others on this list, he didn't do enough and injuries blackened his time at the club.

Overall, he made just 36 appearances for QPR across two and a half seasons and ended up costing the club the full amount they had invested in him, leaving for free to Antalyaspor in January 2017.