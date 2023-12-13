Highlights QPR's recent form under manager Marti Cifuentes has improved significantly, with victories over Stoke, Preston, and Hull City.

Cifuentes has revitalized the team, as they have now scored more than one goal on home soil for the first time in over 400 days.

Chris Willock's resurgence under Cifuentes is crucial to the team's success, but it also puts him at risk of being targeted by other Championship clubs in the upcoming transfer window.

Since Marti Cifuentes became QPR boss at the end of October, the R's have been in great form, and look on course to avoid relegation, which is worrying for sides such as Huddersfield Town and Stoke City.

The R's have been playing free-flowing football under the former Hammarby boss, with their first win under Cifuentes coming in the form of a 4-2 win over Stoke, which was followed up with consecutive 2-0 wins over Preston North End and Hull City.

The 4-2 victory over Stoke at Loftus Road in late November signalled that Cifuentes has revitalised his new side, as prior to his arrival the R's had not scored more than one goal on home soil in over 400 days.

Cifuentes has already managed to win more games for the West London outfit this season than previous boss Gareth Ainsworth did, a statistic which is perhaps as damning for Ainsworth as it is a positive for the current boss.

The upcoming January transfer window will provide Cifuentes with the opportunity to bring in his own players to Loftus Road, a prospect which will excite the R's fans as the Spaniard has already turned the club's fortunes around, even without his own personnel.

Perhaps most importantly, Cifuentes has got Chris Willock firing again, a man who has been so key for the R's since his arrival from Premier League giants Arsenal in 2020, and is providing the goods in West London once again.

Championship rivals could come calling for Willock in January

Willock's re-found form appears to be great for Cifuentes, and is a credit to the manager's coaching ability, which has also boosted the R's chances of Championship survival, but it comes at the cost of potential transfer interest from second-tier rivals, with the January transfer window just around the corner.

The former Arsenal player scored a goal in each of the R's first three wins under Cifuentes, and also bagged an assist in the 2-0 win over Hull, which arguably shows that one of Ainsworth's biggest shortcomings was the lack of game-time he gave to Willock.

Willock is a player who provided seven goals and 11 assists in the 2021/22 season as the R's finished 11th that Championship campaign, and his form early on under Cifuentes' tenure shows he has the potential to hit those kind of figures again, making him an attractive acquisition for any side in the second-tier.

Middlesbrough may renew their interest in Willock

Boro were reportedly interested in Willock over the summer, and with the ace having re-ignited his form, Michael Carrick's side may come calling again in January, in order to bolster their squad as they contend for the play-off spots.

The injury suffered by Riley McGree back in October could provide Carrick with further encouragement to bring Willock through the doors at the Riverside, as there is no guarantee that upon McGree's return, the Australian will hit the same sort of form he did before injury.

Willock blatantly has the sort of quality which would make him an asset for any play-off chasing side, and since Cifuentes' arrival at the R's, he has made this very apparent, so the West london outfit must brace themselves ahead of the transfer window.

The R's must not welcome transfer interest in Willock

With Willock on top form, the R's' chances of survival are very much looking up, but take the Arsenal youth academy product out of the side, and you're looking at a team with less quality and less goals than the one with Willock in it.

According to Transfermarkt, Willock's transfer value is €2m, but with his ability to drag the R's up the league table and away from the bottom three, he surely boasts more value to his side in quality than he does in market value.

The attacking midfield ace is also a player who Cifuentes will want to retain in the long-term, as should the Loftus Road outfit avoid relegation this campaign, then they could become a very dangerous Championship side in the seasons to come, if this form shown in the manager's early days are anything to go by.

Willock also works very well with fellow star-man Ilias Chair, as demonstrated by the fact the former Arsenal man assisted the Morrocan for the R's second goal against Hull, in a 2-0 victory over one of this season's top-six chasers.