QPR must make unpopular transfer decision as Celtic and Rangers prepare January swoop: Opinion

The January transfer window is a time of excitement for many clubs around the country as they look to sign players who will improve the team.

For Queens Park Rangers it could be a month of frustration.

The Hoops will clearly be looking at ways of improving Mark Warburton’s squad after a disappointing start to the season, but things could get even worse with the future of one star in question.

Bright Osayi-Samuel is a player who has really stepped up for QPR of late.

After Eberechi Eze’s move to Crystal Palace the winger has taken on the role of being the club’s on-field talisman – something that has attracted plenty of attention.

The 22-year-old faces an uncertain future with his contract at Loftus Road due to expire next summer.

With no extension agreed it doesn’t look good for the Hoops as they seek to find a resolution to the star’s future.

While QPR have held talks with the player over a new deal a number of clubs have been reported as potential destinations for the player as he looks to kick on in his career.

Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are said to be keen with a move to one of the Old Firm rivals likely to be an attractive proposition.

It means that Les Ferdinand and QPR find themselves backed into a corner.

The Hoops are just four points above the Championship relegation zone and it looks likely that they could be involved in a relegation scrap as we move into the second half of the season.

20 quiz questions about Queens Park Rangers’ current squad that R’s fans should be getting correct

1 of 20 Which Premier League club did Joe Lumley represent at youth level? Arsenal West Ham Tottenham Fulham

Osayi-Samuel is a player that the club will certainly want on board as they battle to pick up points, but that could be easier said than done.

If the winger is unwilling to sign a new deal then he’s able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a non-English club from January 1 for a move that will go through next summer.

However if QPR want to receive a fee for the player then he’ll need to be sold next month.

It’s quite a conundrum as Warburton weighs up what is greater – the need for QPR to attract some sort of fee for their best player, or the non-financial value of a player who has the ability to win football matches on his own.

The fact that this situation has not been resolved with just six months left on his deal is a nightmare, and that’s why the club are now stuck between a proverbial rock and a hard place.

Given the lack of finances in the game at the moment it’s hard to see QPR allowing the player to leave for nothing, and that means selling him on next month.

Supporters will not be happy if that happens, but the club simply can’t afford to lose their most valuable star for a nominal compensation fee.

What this decision will mean for the rest of the season remains to be seen, but as far as the club’s coffers are concerned it seems that the Hoops have no choice.