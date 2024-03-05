Isaac Hayden has hit the ground running since joining Queens Park Rangers in the January transfer window, and the R’s must do everything they can to keep him at Loftus Road for the long-term.

The midfielder made the switch from Premier League side Newcastle United as the window drew to a close, and has only featured on the losing side once in his six appearances for the Hoops.

The former Hull City man put in yet another stellar performance in the centre of the park for Marti Cifuentes’s troops last weekend, as his relegation-threatened side travelled to league leaders Leicester City and left with all three points - becoming just the fourth side to achieve that feat all season.

Isaac Hayden shines after making QPR loan move

Hayden has added some much-needed steel into the heart of Rangers’ midfield after his introduction to the side, which has helped the West Londoners pick up valuable points in the battle against the drop.

QPR were three points adrift in the relegation zone when the enforcer joined the club, and were in the midst of a run of just one win in nine league games.

But after picking up 13 points from their last 18 available, Hayden and co have risen out of the bottom three on goal difference, with Steven Schumacher’s Stoke City side taking their place in the relegation zone recently.

With an average of 50.4 touches a game and 38.5 passes, Hayden’s calmness in the middle of the field has personified the change of personality in the QPR side of late, with an assuredness in possession contributing to their good recent run.

The Arsenal academy graduate has always been a player renowned for his tenacity in the middle of the park, and he has been no different on his return to Championship football, with his desire to win the ball back for his side and lead by example setting the standard that Cifuentes expects from every member of the squad.

Isaac Hayden's QPR Championship Stats - 2023-24 Appearances 6 Pass completion 89.2% Touches 277 Tackles and interceptions per 90 mins 3.91 Playing time (minutes) 415 Yellow cards 3 Stats Correct As Of March 4, 2024 - As Per FBRef

A professional foul here or there doesn’t hurt either, with the experienced campaigner knowing when to break play up to counteract any opposition momentum, although he will take the three yellow cards in his last six matches in exchange for points any day of the week.

Leicester only managed to get five of their 18 shots on target in Saturday’s encounter, and with only four of their shots registering at over 0.10 xG it proves how much the R’s kept their table-topping hosts at bay - another performance to gain confidence in the battle for survival.

Hayden’s performances have been key to this, and the Hoops should be going all out to try to keep the midfielder at Loftus Road on a permanent deal when the season comes to a close.

Isaac Hayden's Newcastle contract information

Hayden made the move to St James’ Park back in 2016 after impressing on loan for Hull City from Arsenal, and was a regular for the Magpies as they won promotion back to the top tier the following season.

He has gone on to make over 150 appearances in the black and white shirt in his seven years at the club, while also taking in loan stints at Norwich City and Standard Liege - one which was very injury-hit and the latter, which happened in the first half of the current campaign, saw an unpaid wages scandal.

His current contract runs until the summer of 2026 at St. James' Park, which could prove to be a stumbling block in any summer transfer, but if he wants to play regular first-team football once again, a drop down to the Championship seems like the right move at this point in his career.

Having not played in the Premier League since December 2021, a move to Loftus Road in the summer would suit all parties - he has already proved himself to be such a vital cog in the wheel for Cifuentes that the Spaniard could build his team around such an influential presence in midfield.

Paired alongside Sam Field as he was at the King Power Stadium, Hayden gives the attacking talent that QPR have at their disposal - Ilias Chair, Chris Willock, Sinclair Armstrong - the license to roam with purpose, and once they get going they can be a devastating combination.

It takes more than just one player to influence a team’s performance, but Hayden’s showings for his new side have been so transformative that they look a completely different team to the one that has struggled for much of the season.

If they manage to get him in for the long haul, QPR may well be set for a higher-placed finish in the next campaign - he needs to be tied down as soon as possible if wages will allow it.